Olimpia Milano, friendly on 17 September to honor Spanoulis

Next 17 September, Olimpia Milano will have the privilege of facing the runners-up European and Greek champions Olympiacos Piraeus on the day that the Greek club has dedicated to its legend Vassilis Spanouliswho retired from the game two years ago and is currently the leading scorer in EuroLeague history with 4,455 points, one of only two players, the other being Nando De Colo, to have surpassed the 4,000-point mark in his career .

“Olimpia Milano is proud and honored to be able to take part in the match that will celebrate Vassilis Spanoulis – said the President of Basketball Operations and head coach of Olimpia, Ettore Messina – Spanoulis was a player with incredible quality who influenced a generation of athletes and fans from all over Europe with its creativity, decisive plays and longevity. I’ve never had the chance to coach him but I’ve experienced how difficult it was to coach against a player that all of us coaches have been a nightmare. Furthermore, he was not only a great fighter and a winning player, but also a class averse and a person of quality. On September 17th he will represent a special opportunity, for Olimpia and me, to celebrate a true champion”.

Olimpia will play a friendly behind closed doors two days before, again against Olympiacos Piraeus.

