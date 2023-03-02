These are agitated days in Milan, talking about football and beyond. The Mediolanum Forum in Assago, home of Giorgio Armani’s Olimpia Milano, could also be involved.

Milan and Inter seem to have definitively abandoned the joint project of building a new San Siro stadium. Same area, demolition of the old plant and construction of a new football house.

As reported today by , yesterday the new owner of AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale, met the mayor at Palazzo Marino. Cardinale would have expressed two wills: to go ahead alone, and to work on the La Maura area. That is, the La Maura racetrack.

And Inter? The chosen area would be between Assago and Rozzano, near the Mediolanum Forum, an area blocked off three years ago.

And this is where Olimpia Milano and its fans come into play, indirectly. The Forum will be earth, indeed ice, also from Milan-Cortina, will host both short track and figure skating.

Precisely in view of the Olympic competitions, there is an anti-traffic plan to lighten the traffic jams exiting the ring road, increasing the parking lots right next to the Armani house.

Funding has already arrived.