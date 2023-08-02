Olimpia Milano on the trail of John Wall

Olimpia Milano would be on the trail of John Wall. He reports it BasketNews in its paid section, to which we do not have access.

According to what Sportando has learned, there are currently no negotiations between the parties, with the red and white club concentrated on the Nikola Mirotic side.

John Wall has been out since February after being cut at the hands of the Houston Rockets. Since 2017 he hasn’t played an entire season and in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 he has never taken the field. 74 games played in the last four seasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

