Home Sports Olimpia Milano, one hundred EuroLeague appearances for Kyle Hines
Sports

Olimpia Milano, one hundred EuroLeague appearances for Kyle Hines

by admin
Olimpia Milano, one hundred EuroLeague appearances for Kyle Hines

Another record night for Kyle Hines. The EuroLeague player who has won the most games in history (266 in total), against Panathinaikos he played his 100th game in the Olimpia shirt in the top European competition. He is the fourth player to cross this finish line after Kaleb Tarczewski, Nicolò Melli and Vlado Micov who precede him in the standings. Sergio Rodriguez had stopped at 99. Even more relevant is that Hines has played 100 games out of 100 in this period. In Olimpia’s history, his role is more relevant every day: with 303 two-point field goals scored (in this category he is first overall in the EuroLeague) he is one away from first place in Tarczewski’s club (304). Hines is also the third-largest rebounder ever and 11th in points scored. Yesterday after the match, in the locker room, he was given the commemorative plaque of the event.

See also  Klay talks about the two keys to defending Doncic: Do your best to believe in teammates – yqqlm

You may also like

Europa League and Conference League draws, Juventus with...

The opponents of the Italians in Europe and...

Nuova Guardia Torres: «Not homologated, never aligned»

Isernia-Campobasso: two great fans, one place in the...

WeArena On Tour, success for the Vercelli stage...

Turkish Airlines in pole – Sport Marketing News

James scored 13 points and created a double...

Flat stomach with running

Paulo Sousa is playing Risk — Sportellate.it

Walking for sport: everything you need to know

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy