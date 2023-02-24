Another record night for Kyle Hines. The EuroLeague player who has won the most games in history (266 in total), against Panathinaikos he played his 100th game in the Olimpia shirt in the top European competition. He is the fourth player to cross this finish line after Kaleb Tarczewski, Nicolò Melli and Vlado Micov who precede him in the standings. Sergio Rodriguez had stopped at 99. Even more relevant is that Hines has played 100 games out of 100 in this period. In Olimpia’s history, his role is more relevant every day: with 303 two-point field goals scored (in this category he is first overall in the EuroLeague) he is one away from first place in Tarczewski’s club (304). Hines is also the third-largest rebounder ever and 11th in points scored. Yesterday after the match, in the locker room, he was given the commemorative plaque of the event.