Sports

Olimpia Milano out of the playoffs, the headlines: “Messina hard”

Olimpia Milano out of the playoffs, the headlines: “Messina hard”

Olimpia Milano is out of the playoff fight in the EuroLeague. Let’s read the headlines of national and local newspapers.

Paolo Bartezzaghi opens up for : «Olimpia is almost out. Efes dominates the play-off, Messina tough: “pathetic match”».

In the Corriere dello Sport we find Fabrizio Ponciroli: «Too much Larkin for Milan». On Tuttosport the signature is Roberto Nardella: «Milan, goodbye dreams. Efes still hopes».

Let’s move on to the local press, or rather QS: «Goodbye Olympia, Efes extinguishes the dream».

Let’s go on the web, or rather on realolimpiamilano.com: «Olimpia Milano without strength, dominates Efes: goodbye playoffs». The Turkish site basketfaul is clear and succinct: «Defense of the year for Efes».

