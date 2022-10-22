Home Sports Olimpia Milano: Shields, at least two months off
Sports

Olimpia Milano: Shields, at least two months off

by admin
Olimpia Milano: Shields, at least two months off

The American with a Danish passport stopped during the Euroleague match on Thursday in Munich. He had just returned from a problem with the same limb

Bad news for Ettore Messina. The Olimpia Milano coach will have to do without Shavon Shields for at least two months. This was announced by the company itself today: “Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano announces that, during the first quarter of the Munich match, Shavon Shields suffered a tendon injury to his left foot. Shields’ conditions will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks “.

The player stopped in the first quarter of the Euroleague match in Bavaria, won by Armani. During a penetration, the former Trento felt pain in the sole of his left foot, limping and remaining visibly sore on the bench, then leaving the pitch limping before the interval.

The Danish passport winger had just recovered from a previous same foot injury.

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 10:37)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Chinese team won the runner-up in the U18 Women's Basketball Championship

You may also like

The schedule of the men’s volleyball Super League...

Fiorentina-Inter, Dimarco and Biraghi: the two parallel careers

Double for Montecucco The Independiente restarts

Leonard’s comeback in the new NBA season 14+7,...

25 turnovers + less than 20% three-point shooting,...

VolpianoPianese in the Cup on Wednesday at home...

Ski season at the start, Della Mea is...

World Cup, Ghana: two days of fasting and...

Ten Hag: If Ronaldo wants to return to...

The Bradaschia trophy between Montalto Dora and Ivrea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy