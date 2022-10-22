The American with a Danish passport stopped during the Euroleague match on Thursday in Munich. He had just returned from a problem with the same limb
Bad news for Ettore Messina. The Olimpia Milano coach will have to do without Shavon Shields for at least two months. This was announced by the company itself today: “Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano announces that, during the first quarter of the Munich match, Shavon Shields suffered a tendon injury to his left foot. Shields’ conditions will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks “.
The player stopped in the first quarter of the Euroleague match in Bavaria, won by Armani. During a penetration, the former Trento felt pain in the sole of his left foot, limping and remaining visibly sore on the bench, then leaving the pitch limping before the interval.
The Danish passport winger had just recovered from a previous same foot injury.
October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 10:37)
© breaking latest news