Olimpia Milano, three-year agreement with Guglielmo Caruso

Gugliemo Caruso will play for Olimpia Milano next season. Prealpina announces the signing of a three-year contract. The red and white club will also pay a buyout of 20,000 euros to Varese.

Guglielmo Caruso will be a player of Olimpia Milano. The news, also anticipated by Sportando in recent weeks, is now practically official after the announcement of the Prealpina.

«Caruso belongs to Olimpia» headlines the Varese newspaper, which reads on the front page: «Caruso says goodbye to Varese. He signs for three years with Milan ».

Ettore Messina had not hidden his attention on the player even before the start of this season. Last summer Caruso had refused the possibility of canceling the exit option from the contract expiring on June 30, 2024 with Varese. And here Olimpia acted, freeing the player with 20,000 euros. There would also be a two-year renewal option.

On this class of 1999, 211 centimeters, Virtus Bologna would also have moved in recent weeks, but the Messina-Stavropoulos couple was now far ahead.

