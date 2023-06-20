Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna result game 5 of the championship final: ends 79-72 – breaking latest news

by Giuseppe Sciascia

Olimpia Milano smiles again after two defeats in a row. Now he has a match point for the Scudetto

Milan imposes the law of muscles and leads to a victory from the 30th championship. Messina’s team rules Virtus Bologna 79-72 and takes it to 3-2 capitalizing on the home advantage. Tomorrow at the Segafredo Arena the first tricolor match-ball, in the event of a further tie everything will be played in the heat of Friday in Assago. Olimpia’s success still bears the signature of Shavon Shields, top scorer at 22 points with 9/16 shooting. The Dane from Kansas City rejects the Bolognese comeback with 9 points in the last quarter from minus 13 of the 25′ to minus 2 of the 35′ signed by Belinelli’s darts (17), and closes the match with the safety basket of 76-70 at minus 1’15”. But after four matches lived on the alternating wave of 3 percentages, EA7 builds the victory thanks to solutions inside the box and constant rebounding dominance.

Shields and Melli drag Milan

The 40-26 of the duel under the scoreboards was decisive, which hides the 6/20 from 3 thanks to a series of decisive second shots. On the contrary, the 6/23 from the fatal bow to Virtus, which squeezes a lot of energy from Cordinier (14) and Hackett (12) but very little quality from the stars Shengelia (2 with 1/7 shooting) and Teodosic (0/6 from 3 and minus 8 evaluation in 16′). The outcome of the battle under the scoreboards thus rewards a Milan driven by the solidity of captain Melli (13 and 12 rebounds), but in the final the contribution of Paul Biligha is decisive.

The 12 minutes of sacrifice of Kyle Hines, preferred to Davies despite the pain in his left shoulder, are useful for the cause of Milan. But in the final 15′, the defensive impact of the 33-year-old blue pivot was a fundamental joker to give EA7 the first Italian match-ball.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

