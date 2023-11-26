Home » Olimpia sweeps Génesis in the series, finishes the regular rounds undefeated and breaks records in the Apertura
Olimpia sweeps Génesis in the series, finishes the regular rounds undefeated and breaks records in the Apertura

Olimpia Finishes Apertura 2023 Undefeated

In a thrilling match at the Carlos Miranda stadium in Comayagua, Olimpia, led by Pedro Troglio, finished the Apertura 2023 tournament undefeated in its regular rounds after beating Génesis 1-2. The victory secured their spot in the semifinals and set records in the Honduran National League.

The “Indomitable Lion” visited the “Burritos” in a frenetic closing of the ongoing contest that met the two semifinalists and the four clubs that will play in the repechage round. Olimpia’s Solani Solani and Yustin Arboleda scored in the first half to declare the provisional 2-0 lead, while Génesis’s Manuel Salinas scored a tremendous right foot goal at the end of the game.

Despite a red card for Maylor Núñez and playing with one less player throughout the second half, Olimpia held on to reach 48 points with 48 goals, setting records in the Honduran National League. The two-time national champion is already classified to the semifinals and will await the winners in the playoff round to begin this week.

Génesis, in its first tournament in Honduran football, added 23 points, placed fourth, and will face Real Sociedad in the exciting Apertura 2023 playoff round.

The game sheet includes Génesis’s Álvaro Juanes; Yeer Gutiérrez, Leonel Casildo, Juan Lasso, Ángel Fiallos, Moisés Oliva; Daniel Meléndez, Franklin Yanes, Javier Cruz, Erlin Gutiérrez, and Andrés Dávila. Meanwhile, Olimpia’s lineup featured Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Brian Beckeles, Julian Martinez, Gabriel Araújo; Carlos Pineda, Yan Maciel, Solani Solano, Jose Mario Pinto; Jerry Bengtson and Yustin Grove.

The victory was a significant achievement for Olimpia, and their undefeated run has fans and analysts eagerly anticipating their performance in the upcoming semifinals.

