On April 2, “World Autism Awareness Day” is celebrated all over the world and millions of blue lights are turned on around the world to express closeness to all families who have an Autistic person. In this regard, on April 2, 2023, the Assago Forum turned on its blue lights and hosted the special players of the Fabula Onlus Social Cooperative. In honor of this day, Olimpia Milano wore special blue kits that they will also use in the match against Barcelona on Friday 7 April. In addition to the Serie A champions, children and young people with autism enrolled in “introduction to basketball” courses organized by the Fabula social cooperative, which Olimpia Milano supports during the season, took to the field.

More than 30 kids and 30 educators showed off their skills in the pre-game before taking the field again for the national anthem. National anthem which was sung by Giulia, an autistic girl, accompanied behind her by the whole special group of Fabula boys then joined by the players of Olimpia and Reyer for the team photo.

Through BASKETBALL, which by its nature helps to “raise” the gaze upwards and towards othersfor this very reason, all these kids can benefit from it, respecting their own characteristics and abilities.

The Social Cooperative Fabula ONLUS was born in 2008 from the many years of experience of teachers, professional educators, CONI sports educators, pedagogists, psychologists.

The Cooperative deals with education, Autism and physical and mental disabilities in the Milan area.

Fabula’s philosophy is to put the person at the center of the work of its operators, says Emiliano Strada, manager of Fabula Onlus: “Every day we teach and at the same time learn from experiences and from the kids, aware that this is a unique and never the same journey, made of small and big successes; we don’t give up in the face of defeats but we treasure them, in this we find the enthusiasm and strength to improve and continue our work with passion. Our services are designed to be able to act in all contexts in which the person with Autism lives, from clinical aspects to school and home, from holidays to free time”.