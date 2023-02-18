Home Sports Olisevicius: The opportunity to save ourselves lies entirely in our hands
Sports

Osvaldas Olisevicius, Lithuanian forward in his second year with UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia, discussed his season and that of the team with Il Resto del Carlino.

“My conditions are always improving, but there is still room to make further steps forward. It’s frustrating, because I have so much faith in this team and a very solid bond with the club. This is why I would like to achieve ambitious goals with Pallacanestro Reggiana. But now we have to fight, patiently and united. I’m sure better times will come.”

The team is last in the standings with 10 points.

“The opportunity to save ourselves is still entirely in our hands. We have to play our best
our papers, but it all depends on us”.

On the recent statements by President Veronica Bartoli.

“I agree that from now on every game must be approached with the ‘urgency’ of a final. And also on the fact that there are no excuses or alibis of any kind: we have to fight and give everything every Sunday between now and the end of the championship”.

Olisevicius in the LBA is producing 11.4 points and 4 rebounds per game with a reputable 29% from long range, numbers in sharp decline compared to his first year in Italy.

See also  It's another knockout, but with his head held high

