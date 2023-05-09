Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt: discussions about the coach

SOliver Glasner has not extended a contract. The 48-year-old Austrian did not accept the offer Eintracht made to him in March for long-term cooperation. Above all, the composition of the new squad and the prospects in the coming season, it was rumored, wanted to wait and see.

In all likelihood, however, Glasner’s service in Frankfurt will be even shorter than originally agreed with the club. Because after the cup final on June 3 in Berlin against Leipzig, Glasner should be history with the Hessians. This is what the media reported late Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Only: There has not been any confirmation from Eintracht so far. The club remained silent instead of clarifying the matter. Those responsible for the club were probably struggling in private to find the best solution for them.