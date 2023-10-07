Oliver Sonne: The Danish Midfielder Who Honors His Peruvian Roots

Oliver Sonne: Danish Footballer to Make First Appearance in Peru

The name on everyone’s lips at tomorrow’s press conference will undoubtedly be Oliver Sonne. However, the Danish midfielder is already making headlines today, thanks to a photo he uploaded to his Instagram stories. In the snapshot, Sonne can be seen wearing a gala dress with his girlfriend, but what caught everyone’s attention was the neatly placed cockade on his jacket.

The presence of the cockade, a symbol of national pride, has surprised many as no one demanded it from the player. Nevertheless, it appears that Sonne is committed to representing the country of his grandmother’s birth—Peru. In fact, his grandmother was a Peruvian immigrant in Denmark, and the footballer seems proud to embrace his Peruvian roots.

Today is a significant day for Sonne as he is expected to arrive at Jorge Chávez Airport for the first time in his life. The Silkeborg IF defender, known for his ambidexterity, will be called up for the national team’s training camp at Videna starting tomorrow.

One aspect that remains unknown is Sonne’s level of Spanish. Just a few months ago, he had zero knowledge of the language. However, like his teammate Gianluca Lapadula, Sonne might surprise us with a few words in Spanish. To ease his transition into the team, fellow teammate Renato Tapia, known for his fluency in English, will be instrumental on and off the pitch in connecting with Sonne.

This exciting development in Peru’s national football team has generated intrigue among fans and reporters. Sonne’s willingness to embrace his Peruvian heritage and make his mark in the team has sparked excitement and anticipation.

Stay tuned for more updates on Oliver Sonne’s journey as he represents both his Danish and Peruvian roots on the football pitch.

