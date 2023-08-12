Home » Olma’s hat-trick secured Leipzig the German Super Cup, Kane played for Bayern for the first time




Leipzig’s Dani Olmo celebrates one of his goals in the German Super Cup match with Bayern Munich. | photo: AP

English forward Harry Kane, who completed the expected transfer from Tottenham today, started for Bayern from the 63rd minute with the score 0:2, but did not help the defenders to turn the game around. Leipzig avenged last year’s defeat to the opponent in the fight for the first trophy of the season 3:5.

Harry Kane attacks on his debut for Bayern Munich in the German Supercup duel with Leipzig.

Olmo, who scored five competitive goals in Leipzig last season, started his cannonade in the third minute. After a free kick, he ran onto the rebound and opened the scoring. Just before the break, he curled around two Bayern defenders to make it 2-0. In the 68th minute, he sealed Leipzig’s win from a penalty awarded for Mazráví’s hand.

Bayern found a Super Cup winner after three years and did not extend their record collection of ten triumphs. After two victories in the German Cup, Leipzig won the third trophy in the club’s history.

German Supercup

12. 8. 2023 20:45

Goals:

Goals:
3. Elm
44. Elm
68. Elm

Assemblies:
Ulreich – Pavard (46. Mazrawi), Upamecano – De Ligt (46. Kim Min-čä), Davies – Kimmich (C) (78. Goretzka), Laimer (46. Coman) – Sané, Musiala, Gnabry – Tel (63). . Kane).

Assemblies:
Blaswich, A. Schlager – Henrichs (84. Klostermann), Simakan, Orban (C), Raum – Simons (78. Carvalho), Seiwald, Elmo (78. Forsberg) – Werner (64. Sheshko), Openda (64. Poulsen). ).

Substitutes:
Hulsmann–Gravenberch, Kratzig, Pavlović.

Substitutes:
Zingerle – Lukeba, Kampl, Novoa.

Yellow cards:
13. Pavard, 34. Upamecano

Yellow cards:
71. Elm

Referees: Dankert – Rohde, Unger – Reichel

