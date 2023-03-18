Olomouc had a good start to the game and took the lead in the third minute when Sláma’s sharp cross from defender Karafiát’s free kick headed behind Šeda’s own goalkeeper. Sigma was slightly more active in the opening 30 minutes, which resulted from Breite’s still inaccurate shot from the edge of the box and Chytil’s finish from an angle into the side netting.

After that, the long-range blows of the visiting Kubista and the home team Vodháněl did not take hold. Ventúr was close to Olomouc’s second goal after the signal from the corner kick, whose shot from the first was stopped by the post of Šed’s goal.

As successful as Sigma entered the first half, it also started after the change of sides. Sláma didn’t add the insurance yet, whose header was pushed into the corner by Seda. However, Olomouc has already struck from him. The premier league goal in Hanák’s jersey was scored by stopper Vráštil.

Then Mladoboleslav took over the initiative, but neither Tomič nor Kubista with Jaw gradually got through the centers. Not even Kušej could beat the Olomouc goalkeeper Macík, whose volley attempt was not aimed between the three posts.

In the set-up, substitute Škoda only headed into the middle of the goal and into the arms of the prepared Macík, who was catching in the league for the first time since last August after being injured. At home, Olomouc stretched the league series without defeat to eight duels and won against Boleslav in only the second of the last eight matches of the top division.