They showed that they will not give the big favorite a free skin. Olomouc hockey players tormented Pardubice until the last seconds. But… It was the unsuccessful conclusion that cost them the chance to compare the quarter-final series. Just 20 seconds before the end, Čerešňák broke the visitors’ hopes with a successful shot. And Mora lowered her head. She may have already seen herself in overtime, in which anything could happen. But in the end, the score was 2:0 for Dynamo, and the state of the series is the same. Hanáci are going home without a win and have packed a chalice full of bitterness on the way.
Olomouc sadness. It would work that way, but our work is useless, Pláška complains
13
See also The competition is too fierce!The 9th to 12th places in the West are the same. The Lakers are expected to rise to the ninth place in one game – yqqlm