They showed that they will not give the big favorite a free skin. Olomouc hockey players tormented Pardubice until the last seconds. But… It was the unsuccessful conclusion that cost them the chance to compare the quarter-final series. Just 20 seconds before the end, Čerešňák broke the visitors’ hopes with a successful shot. And Mora lowered her head. She may have already seen herself in overtime, in which anything could happen. But in the end, the score was 2:0 for Dynamo, and the state of the series is the same. Hanáci are going home without a win and have packed a chalice full of bitterness on the way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

