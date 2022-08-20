WEAPONS

Rest for August, time is up. The days of relaxation granted by Mr. Omar Albertini to his Oltrepo after last Sunday’s friendly match with Vertovese, which marked the end of Rovetta’s retirement, expired yesterday afternoon. At 5 pm the red and white rose took to the field again to resume preparation for the Italian Cup and the championship. The appointment was at the sports field of Molino dei Torti chosen by the company for the 2022-2023 seasonal training sessions. The structure (changing rooms and pitch) has been adequately arranged to allow the start of the activity. Albertini also found, for the occasion, captain Rebuscini and the other midfielder Negri, absent in the friendly match with Vertovese, due to muscle fatigue. The coach, and his staff, preferred not to risk them, also in view of the next two friendly matches. The first scheduled for tomorrow evening (20.30) will mark the absolute home debut for Oltrepo in Broni. The red and white will take the field to face the Piacenza Primavera, a company with which an agreement linked to youth teams was signed in recent weeks, through the Piacenza Academy. The facility in via Contardo Ferrini also underwent major improvements, both on the pitch, and on the stripping rooms and central grandstand. After the match against Piacenza, it will be the turn of the triangular Memorial “Giancarlo Magenta” on Tuesday 23 August (20.30) which will involve, in addition to the hosts from Oltrepo, the Piedmontese teams of Acqui and Gaviese. –

Alessandro Maggi