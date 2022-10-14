Nine points away from the Comunale on the total loot of 16 But the red and white are already thinking about the cup derby with Voghe

Head of the standings, but head (already) at the Italian Cup derby with Vogherese, tomorrow night at Parisi (20.30). Oltrepo does not have time to toast to the top in the league which must seriously think about the second round of the cup. Calvairate’s victory, gained throughout the second half after closing the first half at a disadvantage, is the third consecutive away match, after those of Lazzate and Gavirate. For a decidedly away-form Oltrepo: 9 points away from the Comunale di Broni, 7 goals scored, only one collected. Important numbers, even if gained after only seven championship matches. In Broni, on the other hand, the home knockout with Muggiò and the draw with the Castello Città di Cantù shout for revenge, even in the face of the many opportunities created and not materialized.

Between absences and returns

But the football journey gives and takes away at the same time. The red and white team then confirms the excellent athletic performance, the growth in the game, the desire to achieve results and to go and recover from the disadvantage. Absences must also be calculated. Even with Calvairate, the expert defender Scarcella, the young striker Citterio and the 2004 class Villoni, midfielder, but often used in the three defense were missing. On the other hand, the attacking winger Paparella and the winger Cicciù, whom Mr. Albertini threw back into the fray in the second half, came in handy. Then there was a Grasso in the middle of the service and initially on the bench. But when the absolute bomber of all three Lombard groups of Excellence (arrived at 8 goals) entered the start of the second half, he made the difference once again, going to find the goal that brought back the Oltrepo and gave the there to success and comeback, completed by the pearl of Iervolino with the time expired for the final 1-3. Winning over the synthetic (narrow and certainly not of the latest generation) of Calvairate must always be considered a sort of undertaking. But now we need to evaluate the injured players (Citterio no, Scarcella could possibly return to the bench as well as Villoni) for the midweek cup match. Certainly not just any match, since it is the derby with Vogherese that in the league chases the Oltrepo and Pavia (14 points against the 16 of red and white and blue) and has every intention of continuing to advance also in the cup. –

Alessandro Maggi