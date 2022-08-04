Home Sports Oltrepo from today in Val Seriana 27 players in Albertini’s squad
Oltrepo from today in Val Seriana 27 players in Albertini’s squad

Oltrepo from today in Val Seriana 27 players in Albertini’s squad

Two friendlies scheduled for the Rovetta training camp: Sunday 7 August the family match between team A and team B, the 14th test against Vertovese

Alessandro Maggi

01 August 2022

The Oltrepo from today until August 14 is in retreat in Rovetta, in Val Seriana. Twenty-seven players make up the squad, available to Mr. Omar Albertini, and his staff as follows: assistant coach Paolo Barbieri (new), Daniele Benaglia (goalkeeper coach, confirmed), Lido Bossolesi and Alessandro Battiston (technical collaborators, new), Luca Crippa (athletic trainer, new), Alex Grassi and Claudio Scarzanella (masseurs, confirmed), Fabrizio Roberto (social doctor, new) and Marino Vicini (team manager, new).

Returning to the squad, there are three goalkeepers, all new and all from 2003 (at an obligatory age on the under front): Cavo (Casatese), Donato (Sora) and Baschiazzorre (Derthona). Six defenders, in addition to the confirmed Scarcella, Calloni, June and Lopane, the newly arrived Gabrielli (Vogherese) and Selmo (Renate). Nourished the group of midfielders (12): captain Rebuscini, Gnaziri and Iervolino are the only ones left, while the new faces are mostly under: Negri (Pavia), Cicciù (02, Breno), Casiroli (02, Accademia Pavese), Chiellini (03, Derthona), Ritondale (03, City of Varese), Branduardi (04, Arconatese), Villoni (04, Piacenza), Villa (04, Derthona). Seven forwards: the confirmed Grasso, Citterio and Mancinelli (03, Juniores), the new Pedrabissi (Sestese), Zanellati (Robbio), Paparella (Leon), Zani (Sancolomano). Two friendlies from Rovetta: Sunday 7 August, Oltrepo A-Oltrepo B (5.30 pm) and Oltrepo-Vertovese (Sunday 14 August, 10.30 am). The team will train at the Marinoni sports center in via Papa Giovanni XXXIII. –

