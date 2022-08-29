CODOGNO (LO)

Crea and Franceschinis, formerly of Varzi 1916, did their best to “pull” a joke on their former teammates. They triggered a comeback attempt, after the Oltrepo had even gone 3-0 (2-0 at the end of the first half), thanks to Grasso’s brace and Pedrabissi’s goal from a penalty (propitiated by Grasso). Football, especially in August, risks showing setbacks and twists.

turnaround risked

A closed game that reopens in the second half and almost the omelette is not served on the table with all the trappings of the case. Episodes will be said, more than a few decidedly twisted and contrary arbitration choices, the heart of Codogno, and we know that the reversals in front are just around the corner. What perhaps did not work for the Oltrepo, was the management of the result, even if there was no lack of opportunities to round up the score, both in the first half and then in the second half, with Grasso’s post and other opportunities ending out of a not nothing.

Codogno di legni also took a couple (one for time), but surely if he had succeeded in trying to get to a draw, it would not have been right. Oltrepo deserved to close the race with an even more impressive score. Mister Albertini renounces the suspended Gabrielli, Lopane and Negri and the injured Zanellati and Selmo. Oltrepo makes the game and finds two goals in the first half. At 14 ‘Fat head in the small area anticipates the goalkeeper at the exit, then at 24’ gets a penalty that Pedrabissi transforms.

many occasions

Another penalty could have been for intervention on Paparella (28 ‘). Codogno hits a crossbar with Pinessi (32 ‘). Pedrabissi at 42 ‘kicks off by a whisker and goes to rest at 2-0 for the red and white. At the 8th minute of the restart, Codogno catches the intersection of the poles with Tomasini. At 12 ‘it is the turn of Grasso who takes the outside post. At 23 ‘Oltrepo still finds 3-0 with Grasso, the attacker heads a cross from Cicciù in the far corner. The race seems closed but it is not. First the former Crea (27 ‘) and then the other former Franceschinis (on a free kick) at 42’, put the chills. In the middle of the two networks that revive Codogno and risk putting Oltrepo in the corner, a right-footed shot from Grasso shouting revenge. Mister Albertini redesigns the team in the 21st minute when he puts Gnaziri in the middle of the pitch and removes De Stradis, with Iervolino acting behind Grasso and Pedrabissi (3-4-1-2). With the passing of the minutes it becomes clear that the Oltrepo has lost certainty, with fatigue it surfaces and clouds the mind. The Codogno benefits from changes that put energy into the engine. Even the race director puts some of him into it.

questionable choices

He begins to let it all run incredibly, he flies over fouls that would deserve more yellow cards (which were not few, however, in the end) and at a certain point it seems like a whole other race. We pass from a large score and an almost total control by the Oltrepo, to a run-up by Codogno which almost leads to a miracle. After 4 ‘of recovery, however, the almost nightmare ends with a nice sigh of relief. The Oltrepo wets his debut in the Italian Cup with a success that puts him in the lead of group 16, waiting to meet on Tuesday evening, at 20.30, in Broni, against the Accademia Pavese. –