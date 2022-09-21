WEAPONS

The first defeat in the Oltrepo league (1-2), on the third day against the freshman Muggiò, caused the loss of the lead in the standings (now the team has “fallen” in one fell swoop to sixth place, tied with the himself Muggiò, Verbano and Calvairate), the first two goals conceded, the first (long) sermon to the team of president Fabrizio Catenacci at the end of the game. To make Sunday less bitter, it was enough for Nico Grasso to sign his second double (in a row), considering the goal in the 44th minute of the second half, with a ball that made the classic ‘beard’ at the post. But if Grasso jams, or rather if Grasso does not score in an avalanche, the team gives up. It may have been a coincidence (hopefully at this isolated point), but the numbers, relating to an attack that on paper had to be ‘atomic’, today, after three rounds of the championship, of atomic, there is only the score of Grasso, 6 goals in the league (but already 19 this season with friendlies and the Italian Cup).

And the others? Considering the minutes (net of recoveries) and goals scored, the situation is this: Grasso 6 goals, 90 ‘+ 76’ + 90 ‘= 256’ played; De Stradis 1 goal, 90 ‘+ 74’ + 71 ‘/ 235’ played; Pedrabissi 0 goals, 76 ‘+ 65’ + 68 ‘/ 209’ played; Paparella 0 goals, 58 ‘+ 25’ + 0 ‘/ 83’ played; Citterio 0 goals, 0 ‘+ 14’ + 12 ‘/ 26’ played; Zani 0 ‘+ 0’ + 24 ‘/ 24’ played. With these numbers, Oltrepo still remains the team, like Vergiatese, with the second best attack in group A; best did only the leaders Club Milano, with 8 goals). The problem is therefore not that the goals did not arrive (and the opportunities created more than once with Accademia, Ardor Lazzate and Muggiò as well), but that the goals bear almost all, the signature of only one player: Grasso; again dry the “twin” Pedrabissi. Mister Albertini, not so much on this subject, but in the face of the performance with Muggiò, said: «I did not like the approach and the fact that we were not able to put into practice what we had prepared. We played at least one step below the standard I expected ». The week leading up to the competitive return will be shorter: Oltrepo will anticipate the trip to Gavirate on Saturday 24 October (15.30), due to the unavailability of the field for Sunday. –

Alessandro Maggi