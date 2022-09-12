Home Sports Oltrepo protagonist on the stage of Broni Today first threatens with the Ardor Lazzate
by admin
The boys trained by Omar Albertini face a dangerous away match on a synthetic field

alessandro Maggi

11 September 2022

WEAPONS

Grape festival with Oltrepo on the shields. Party and presentation also for the new team based in Broni, born this summer from the merger between Varzi 1916 and Broni, as part of the Bronese event, which opened on Friday evening, in the name of city sport. On stage all the red and white youth teams (football school, the two teams Pulcini, Esordienti, Giovanissimi, Allievi and the Juniores training) accompanied by their coaches and of course the first team, with the complete technical staff. Catwalk also for the company, led by the honorary president Rina Rossi and by the president Fabrizio Catenacci. In preview, the notes (words and music by Giorgio Macellari) of the new team anthem. To do the honors, the mayor of Broni, Antonio Riviezzi, and the councilor for sport, Mariarosa Estini. The presence of Oltrepo at the Broni grape festival opened what is the second football weekend related to the championship of Excellence, group A. After the success-bis (first Italian Cup and then championship) with the Accademia Pavese, here is for the boys of Mr. Omar Albertini the first insidious away match of the season. The one on the synthetic of Lazzate, against Ardor, a team that last year made the Sunday of the then Varzi bitter, imposing itself by measure, thanks to the 19th center in the league of the bomber Oltjan Berberi, then spent in the summer in force at RG Ticino (Piedmontese excellence). Ivan Stincone is the new coach of the Gialloblù who last Sunday were beaten (it would be better to say mocked) on the Sestese field for 2-1, with a winning goal scored by the hosts in injury time. –

