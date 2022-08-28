the case

It is played in Viale Resistenza, in the old municipal sports field “Battista Acerbi”, and not at the “F.lli Molinari” in via Rosolino Ferrari. Appointment at 5 pm, for what is in effect the first official three-point race of the season. Italian Cup, group 16: Codogno-Oltrepo. Tuesday 30 August (8.30 pm), this time at home, at the municipal of Broni (via Contardo Ferrini, 119) for Oltrepo-Accademia Pavese.

These two challenges will say something more about the new Oltrepo, branded Omar Albertini. A team that in the pre-season, apart from the first family challenge in Rovetta (Oltrepo A-Oltrepo B, 6-5), has always prevailed over the opponents: Vertovese (Excellence, 2-0), Acqui (Excellence, 4 -1), Gaviese (Promotion, 1-0). We will see which will be the first official formation that Mr. Albertini will opt to choose, taking into account three important absences: Gabrielli, Lopane and Negri, all disqualified from the previous season. In a purely emergency regime, many knots to untie. Doorman. Lead (’03), followed by Donato (’03) and Baschiazzorre (’03). Defence. Gabrielli and Lopane disqualified (in practice two out of three owners). The hypotheses would suggest, in addition to the use of the expert Scarcella (right or left arm), that of Central Calloni and of June (right arm) or Selmo (under, ’03). L’under 2004: Villoni and Branduardi are in the running for a starting position. Both midfielders, the first more central, the second winger.

However, the under compulsory must be three, therefore the choice must also fall on a 2002 (or possibly another 2003). In this case, Cicciù (’02) and Ritondale (’03) are in the running for a jersey, with the fourth official of the midfield who could be Iervolino. Attack: Zanellati forfeit, the others ok. In Codogno (Excellence, group C), always entrusted to Mr. PierPaolo Curti (known, when he was a footballer, to have a double passion: football and painting that gave him the nickname of “painter), two former Varzi midfielders play Crea and Franceschinis. Therefore opponent and emergency-formation, for the Oltrepo it is already not an easy debut.

It is true that the squad is very large (twenty-seven elements, with three goalkeepers) but when “precious” or otherwise considered basic pieces are lacking, the specific weight changes. Obviously, making excuses is useless. . –

alessandro Maggi