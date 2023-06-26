Olympia Basket Comiso is still betting on Pace, Farruggio and D’Iapico

Olympia Basket Comiso confirms sports director and technical staff for the next championship.

The company therefore restarted from Giovanni Pace, Massimiliano Farruggio and Alessandro D’Iapico. Sports director, coach and assistant coach, fresh winners together with the team of the Serie C Silver Championship, have in fact been reconfirmed. The governing council of the company had no doubts in re-entrusting Pace with the task of forming the roster to be made available to Farruggio and D’Iapico to face the new Serie C UNICA Sicily and Calabria championship.

Giovanni Pace, despite his young age, has demonstrated a good knowledge of the basketball world, distinguishing himself last season for having built a competitive team with a limited budget. Also the son of Olympia Basket, he has fully embraced the directives of the company in promoting the development of basketball in Comiso, focusing on the management of the youth sector with the commitment to invest in quality human and sports resources. Farruggio and D’Iapico, for their part, played a fundamental role in achieving victory in the championship and were the reference points behind the success of the first team.

Giovanni Pace, Massimiliano Farruggio and Alessandro D’Iapico said they were enthusiastic about the reappointment, thanking the club for this choice. The sporting director, in particular, outlined the guidelines of his reconfirmed mandate: “The project for the future both in the short and medium term ranges from the first team to the youth sector at 360 degrees. There have been multiple investments on various fronts and they give us hope. We are working to form a high-ranking first team. As far as the youth sector is concerned, we want to continue promoting a competitive activity made with our youngsters by making use of important coaches who give experience and quality to the project by offering the boys competence and training”.

