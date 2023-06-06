Olympia: Fronts in the ÖOC dispute continue to harden

Applications in this regard can be submitted in the next few weeks. At the same time, the reconstitution of the election committee, which is due by June 14th, is continuing. The rebellious associations (swimming, golf, gymnastics, basketball, wrestling) are particularly upset by this and want to see the decision revised as soon as possible.

“The old board wants to determine who sits on the new board, that’s the squire mentality,” criticized swimming president Arno Pajek. Gulf General Secretary Robert Fiegl stated that there were good reasons to publicly criticize the approach. Because the ÖOC has a strange understanding of democracy, has been unwilling to reform for years and sometimes refuses to talk. He sees a compromise in the conflict with the ÖOC leadership, which has been smoldering since 2020, moving further and further into the distance. “It’s getting more difficult with every word from Stoss in the last few weeks.”

However, the group on Monday did not have any concrete solutions for the meeting on July 3 or even a candidate for the presidency. The matter is legally highly complicated, one is in consultation with experts, which is why the items on the agenda of the general meeting cannot yet be foreseen. With the convening, everyone involved was given the opportunity to contribute to the discussion.

Stomp with majority ready to stay

Stoss, who has been in office twice since 2009, is still aiming for re-election. Due to the pandemic, there was no election in 2021, which is why Stoss’ fourth term would last two years instead of four. The path to get there is extremely bumpy, not least because of the restructuring that has to be carried out in accordance with the statutes and the rejuvenation of the board of directors desired by all sides.

The disputed composition of the list led to the dismissal of the election committee by the current board, which had appointed it itself, at the end of May. This dodge, which delayed the new elections planned for June 14 by the general meeting until autumn, met with some astonishment and criticism, not only from the associations that have now become active.

All proponents emphasize again and again that the well-being of the sport and the athletes is particularly important to them. So did Stoss, who at the same time stated on Monday that he did not want to take up another term under any circumstances. “Believe me that I should stick to my chair and primarily represent my own interests, that’s what I do last. If something else is desired, then that’s very welcome, but if a majority is behind me, I’m more than willing to actively help shape it for another two years.”

GEPA/Michael Meindl



Disputed allocation of posts

In the dispute over the composition of the board of directors, there is also the matter of the successor to Vice Presidents Peter Schröcks Nadel (ski association) and Otto Flum (cycling association). The personality of Elisabeth Max-Theurer also repeatedly leads to dissonance. Added to this is the disputed distribution of posts between winter and summer sports. Stoss’ long-standing Secretary General Peter Mennel and the previous election committee chairman Peter McDonald (Sportunion) also play supporting roles in the cause.

Stoss signaled willingness to talk on some issues. “My doors are always open. Hopefully the Olympic idea stands above self-interest for everyone, I’m always ready for discussions. I would have imagined that they would approach us.” Instead of an abrupt change, he would prefer a sensible transition, said Stoss.

Not interested in permanent conflict

Six new and six proven board members would have been ideal. After 14 years of voluntary work, he claims he has the right to want to work with people who enjoy his trust and vice versa. But since he has no interest in long-term conflicts, it could well be that he takes his hat off if there is no agreement. A fight vote is not in his interest. “If there are personalities who do it better, then gladly.”

Stoss became much more emotional when he addressed rumors that he was said to have collected lotteries and casino commissions from the ÖOC sponsors. These are infamous allegations, which he rejects in the strongest possible terms. He has nothing to hide and can disclose everything, emphasized the Vorarlberger and threatened suspected defamers with lawsuits.