Olympia: Next election instead of a big split in the ÖOC

The current board has been in office since March 2017, but the period was extended to 2023 due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games. A new election committee will now be set up, and a vote on the new board will be held in September. “This democratic decision of the general meeting must be noted, and I expect the same from everyone involved. In addition, I also expect that everyone will pull together again and work together for the sport,” said Stoss.

The representatives of 40 professional associations as well as the IOC member (Stoss) and two representatives of the athletes’ commission were entitled to vote; Sport Austria and the umbrella organizations ASKÖ, ASVÖ and Sportunion each have one vote. From a total of 47 voters, all but one association (fencing) were present in a Viennese hotel.

ÖOC dispute goes into next extension

The quarrel in the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) about the appointment of a new board is continuing again. After the controversial election proposal was rejected, the ÖOC and the associations have to come to an agreement by September in order not to sink into chaos.

Representatives of those five associations (swimming, golf, gymnastics, basketball, wrestling) who had convened the extraordinary general meeting but withdrew the motion for it and for elections on Friday also came. “We resisted this vote because we said we withdrew it. I can always withdraw my requests. I announced it again and said that we would vote under protest,” said swimming association president Arno Pajek.

APA/Helmut Fohringer ÖOC President Stoss is again more optimistic about the future

Mood civilized and constructive

Participants at the Annual General Meeting described the mood as civilized and constructive. “Nothing below the belt line,” said Markus Prock. “It was very civilized, I’m very happy about that. It was very clearly expressed that everyone was committed to the fact that we have to approach each other in the interest of sport and talk things out and find solutions,” said board member Herbert Houf. He cannot say whether there will be legal consequences. “We also obtained legal advice beforehand. We hope we don’t have to replace them.”

APA/Helmut Fohringer Board member Herbert Houf (right) also felt a civilized mood

The election proposal continued to see Stoss as president. Roswitha Stadlober (Ski Austria) and Sonja Spendelhofer (athletics) were listed as vice-presidents, and Thomas Reichenauer (wrestling) as vice-president. According to the proposal, the board should also consist of the members Markus Prock (tobogganing), Gernot Leitner (volleyball), Martin Poiger (judo), Elke Romauch (tennis), Gabriela Jahn (gymnastics), Horst Nussbaumer (rowing), Gerald Martens (basketball ) and Arno Pajek (swimming).

Spendelhofer explained in the APA interview that he wanted to be a member of the ÖOC board in the future, but also said: “I’m very happy to be there and support where I can. But no single person has this importance, the whole thing has to work.” One must now look at how to shape the future. “We have to take everything that is positive now with us, and where small reform steps are needed, sit down and talk.” From her point of view, one should only get up from the table when solutions have been found. “The mood today was that you approach each other a bit.”

“Unfortunately escalated in the last few weeks”

Sportunion President Peter McDonald, the chairman of the now retired election committee, saw his understanding of democracy satisfied with the general meeting and election held. “In any case. What could have been saved is that this is discussed in the media,” he said to the APA. It is a pity that this conflict could not have been avoided. “Unfortunately, that has escalated in recent weeks.”

The course of the general meeting made him forgiving. “We have noticed that democracy, transparency and openness are in the foreground again. That was the wish of the members. When President Stoss withdrew his candidacy for this proposal, it was clear that members did not want any further division. But that you are concentrating fully on Paris and that the complete reorganization will then take place after Paris.

It is unclear whether the Sportunion will send a member to the new election committee. “We will discuss this in the umbrella organizations. We still have an open arbitration. Because we are still of the opinion that if someone does not see an election proposal, that you cannot dismiss the election proposal together with the election commission, that still has to be clarified.”

Put the focus back on athletes

After the Extraordinary General Meeting, the members are now calling for the focus to be on the athletes again. “I think there is no person, no institution more important than optimizing the framework conditions for the athletes,” said Christian Scherer, Secretary General of the Austrian Ski Association.

“The primary goal should be to serve the interests of the athletes. Of course, sport should always be in the foreground. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for everyone lately.

