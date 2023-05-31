Olympia: ÖOC wants to avoid further image damage

The previous election committee was dismissed last Thursday by a majority vote by the current board, which had originally appointed it itself. The background to the conflict, which has been smoldering for a long time, is the controversial reorganization of the ÖOC leadership with some new names instead of veteran representatives.

Added to this is the power struggle between winter and summer sports associations and the participation of athletes’ representatives. Stoss took the fact that media reports had made the proposal of the electoral committee public in advance as an opportunity to have the committee dismissed with the help of the current board.

Stoss will comment on Monday

Stoss will comment on the events, which are unique in ÖOC history, next Monday at a press event. The 66-year-old from Vorarlberg has been in office since 2009. As his close confidante, Peter Mennel, General Secretary, manages the business of the ÖOC together with Florian Gosch (Marketing) and Christoph Sieber (Sport).

GEPA/Michael Meindl



At a press conference on Wednesday, Mennel did not want to comment on the turbulence surrounding the composition of the board and other backgrounds, but referred to the valuable work of the previous management body with Vice Presidents Peter Schröcksnadel, Otto Flum and Elisabeth Max-Theurer.

Necessary re-election

“It’s not my job to choose my board. All I can say is I am extremely pleased with the current Board of Directors over the past few years because they have placed the welfare of the athletes in their competitions at the center of their focus and that has to be recognised,” said Mennel.

In addition to the main focus on the well-being of the athletes, the good connections of the board should also be taken into account. “It is also extremely important for us to be able to fall back on Karl Stoss’ excellent international network if necessary, when you need it.” Stoss’ concern is primarily with the athletes, not least because of Due to the necessary involvement of the athletes’ representatives in the new election process, the additional round before the new election is unfortunately necessary, according to Mennel.