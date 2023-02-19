Thanks to a 29-10 run after returning from the locker room, Olympiacos prevailed over their historic rivals Panathinaikos and flew to the Greek Cup, where they would find Peristeri under the legend Vassilis Spanoulis.

The derby ends 81-65 for the Reds, who win the battle under the scoreboards and show off the usual Sasha Vezenkov (22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists). Fall also did well (4 points but also 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks) and Papanikolaou (15 points with 5/5 from three).

For Panathinaikos, 17 from Lee and 13 each from Papagiannis and Williams are not enough.

In the other semifinal, Peristeri defeated Aek Athens 77-65 with Sylvain Francisco scoring 33 points.