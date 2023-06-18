Olympiacos, the Sacramento Kings ready to attack for Sasha Vezenkov

Despite the property’s good intentions, Olympiacos seriously risks having to replace Sasha Vezenkov, who could yield to the close court of the Sacramento Kings.

The Californian team owns the NBA rights to the winger and second Sportywould have guaranteed him a rotating role as both a replacement for Keegan Murray and paired with the former Iowa State in certain situations – both are excellent shooters, to be placed around the two games between De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis-.

After winning the Greek title, Vezenkov said he still hasn’t decided what he will do next season.