Olympiad | Paris intends to host the Olympics without single-use plastics

“We have decided to make the Olympics the first major event without single-use plastics,” Hidalgo told a news conference during the International Forum of Mayors Against Plastic Pollution.

According to Reuters, spectators will only be allowed to go to the Olympic competitions without plastic bottles. The reusable cups will also be used for snacks during the Olympic marathon.

American beverage giant Coca-Cola, which is a sponsor of the games, will distribute its products in glass bottles and at more than 200 taps.

“Plastic waste is still a major global problem. Each year, 14,000 mammals and 1.4 million seabirds die from ingesting plastic waste,” the Paris mayor’s office said in a statement.