“The commission will assess what effects the recommendations and strict conditions for the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports may have on IOC members from Russia,” said Bach. The IOC Executive Council on Tuesday recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in events with a neutral status, but not those who “have a contract” with the military.

“However, a distinction must be made between military service, which is mandatory for men in Russia for one year, and when someone voluntarily enlists in the army or similar service,” Bach added on Wednesday. According to him, an independent commission recommended by the IOC could help the world federations make decisions in individual cases, so that a common “approach valid for all sports” could then be found.