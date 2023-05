Olympiakos Piraeus basketball players are the first European League finalists. The Greek team turned Friday’s Final Four semifinal with Monaco in Kaunas, winning 76-62. He decided on the triumph in the third quarter, which he won clearly 27:2, erased a double-digit deficit and gained a thirteen-point lead. In Sunday’s title duel, Olympiakos will challenge the winner of the evening match between Real Madrid and Barcelona with Tomáš Satoranský and Jan Veselý.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook