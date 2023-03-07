It is the sports policy debate of these weeks: Will hundreds of Russian athletes be admitted to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris? “Possibly,” says Olympic CEO Thomas Bach. According to the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), one is in the process of “consultation”, because after all, world sport is totally democratic. “Non-discrimination” against Russian athletes must be ensured, according to United Nations experts from the IOC.

Consultations, working groups, legal euphemisms, recently ordered UN advice, garnished with a variety of lobbying and propaganda messages – we have known about Bach and his sports policy for decades.

Let’s lift the fog of propaganda:

With three weeks to go before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Olympic status quo is that the IOC is determined to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris. The state doping and warmongering nation of Russia has never been completely excluded from the Games, despite fundamental and permanent violations of the Olympic Charter.

Bach always found a way out, for Rio de Janeiro 2016, for PyeongChang 2018, for Tokyo 2021, for Beijing 2022 and now probably also for Paris.

It is not important in this context to differentiate between Bach and the IOC. Because Bach is the IOC. His will be done. No president before him has established such absolute rule. There is no contradiction. On December 31, 2022, the Canadian Richard Pound, the last Olympian who occasionally timidly stood up to Bach, said goodbye on December 31, 2022 for reasons of age.

The roles are clearly divided: Here the Ukrainians, who defend themselves against Putin’s invaders who are devastating their country – there Bach, who on the one hand imposed tentative sports sanctions on Russia, but on the other hand always gives the Russians both hands. Olympic champion Wladimir Klitschko warns Bach in haunting messages. He shouldn’t go to “Accomplices of this abominable war” make, the Russians his “Olympic Champion in Crime Against Civilians”the “Abduction of children and rape of women”.

Today russians have the gold medal in war crimes, deportation of children and rape of women. You can’t put your @Olympics emblem on these crimes dear Thomas Bach. @iocmedia #RoadToParis2024 #StopTheWar pic.twitter.com/v9ohDb13xe — Klitschko (@Klitschko) January 30, 2023

President Volodymyr Selenskyj attacks the IOC President no less eloquently. He just invited Bach to the frontline town of Bachmut so that the German there “can see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist”.

The IOC President clearly loses the PR duel with the Ukrainians. In this matter, however, Bach knows that the majority of the sports world has his back. The resolution of the NOC of Ukraine, which may pass a call for a boycott at its general assembly on Friday, will not change that. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin is already saying that a boycott would be destructive. Bach and the IOC argue similarly.

Ukrainians have received support from Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and from Latvia. Poles could also join a boycott front. This debate will not go away. However, it will only gain momentum if larger Olympic nations are to take part. This cannot be assumed at the moment, although the new President of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Gene Sykes, chooses much more critical words than his predecessor Susanne Lyons. However, abrupt turns and a break in the Olympic united front cannot be ruled out as long as the Russians do not withdraw from Ukraine.

The war has divided former friends who play an important supporting role in the debate. The Ukrainian Vadym Guttsait and the Russian Stanislav Pozdnyakov won Olympic gold in saber fencing in Barcelona in 1992 in the joint team of the then CIS countries. Today Guttsait is Minister of Sports and recently also President of NOK Ukraine. Pozdnyakov is President of the Russian NOK and is one of the outspoken supporters of the war.

Guttsait recently had a video call with the IOC President. He then wrote on Facebook that he had told Bach that Russian athletes and officials were actively involved in the war. “They are murdering our people and destroying our infrastructure”, wrote Guttsait. And Russia’s NOK President Pozdnyakov, his former teammate, described it “as an honor for the members of the Russian Olympic team” to “participate in the war against Ukraine”.

What do the Germans actually say, what does the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) say?

Actually nothing at the moment, except that you support the course of the IOC. The DOSB is working on the next one Olympic bid, the chairman of the board, Torsten Burmester (SPD), was in Berlin and sounded out the situation with the still governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD). The DOSB has been following the total snuggle course with the IOC for a year and is dependent on Bach’s favor.

Only those who form an alliance with Bach can become Olympic hosts. The new, shockingly non-transparent application rules of the IOC make it possible.

More than 300 competitions in 32 sports will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The qualifications are already running in most sports, the rules are completely different. How the Russians are to be integrated here is an open question. At least not in Europe.

Bach’s Executive Committee had chosen a different continent in December: Asia. So the prominent role in the qualification process of the Russians comes from that Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from the end of September 2023. In practice, this would mean even easier qualification barriers for Russian athletes in many sports, not only in games like handball or volleyball, where the competition in Asia is less than in Europe. However, will all Asian nations submit and accept that their teams and individual athletes are disadvantaged – or will they demand from the IOC and the world associations to also shift the continental quota places because the Russians would otherwise take safe starting places away from them?

The IOC always has the last word. A lot can be solved by order from Lausanne, some things have to be arranged with sport-political deals. There will be a lot of give and take behind the scenes until just before the Paris Games. Trading is done not only with quota places, but also in other Olympic currencies.

One can almost assume that the Russia debate will catapult one of the most dubious officials into the IOC: Hussain Al-Musallam from Kuwait, alleged bribery payer, on record in the FIFA charges in the USA, permanent guest in this theater – and otherwise good for every dubious act.

Al-Musallam, now President of the World Swimming Federation World Swimming (formerly FINA), finds time for other main offices in addition to this presidency. He is still, and despite all the well-documented allegations of corruption, Director General of the OCA. The integration of the Russians at the Asian Games is his main task. And one thing is taken for granted in the Olympic family: Bach immediately rewards such delicate special tasks.

There are several examples of this, some are also connected to Russia. The Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch junior and the turk Ugur Erdener were appointed by Bach in 2016 for the three-person disciplinary commission that was supposed to carry out the alleged case-by-case examination before the summer games in Rio de Janeiro in order to enable the participation of hundreds of Russians. Samaranch and Erdener were thus always able to overrule Claudia Bokel, the third member of this commission. The day before the opening of the Rio Games, even before the IOC announced the details of Russia’s participation in the middle of the night, Samaranch and Erdener received their reward for loyal special service: they became IOC vice-presidents.

A second example has nothing to do with Russia, but also proves the power mechanisms in Thomas Bach’s empire: In February 2021, the Norwegian struck Kristin Kloster Aasen, as head of the IOC Commission for future summer games, presented the Olympic hosts Brisbane after a non-transparent and highly dubious procedure. Five months later, Brisbane was nominated by the IOC General Assembly to host the 2032 Summer Games. And at the same session, Kloster Aasen received her reward for loyal special service: she became a member of the IOC Executive Committee.

That’s how it works in the IOC.

Some figures will be able to use the Russia question for their rise, above all Husain Al-Musallam, despite all the stupid ethical questions and criminal investigations.