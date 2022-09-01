Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary school in Hangzhou for the children’s first lesson

“The champion is here!” On September 1, the first day of school, the teachers and students of Hangzhou Sijiqing Primary School welcomed a heavyweight guest — Olympic champion Lou Yun, to participate in the school’s opening ceremony to help the Asian Games.

Lou Yunyuan is a Chinese gymnastics team athlete. He participated in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games in a row, and won the men’s gymnastics vault championship in the two Olympic Games. He is known as the “Vault King”. At the opening ceremony, Lou Yun told the students, “You can’t do anything halfway, persistence is victory.”

He talked about his interest in gymnastics when he watched a gymnastics competition in elementary school, so he started his gymnastics journey on the bed and bench. Although the training was very hard, he kept persevering. “What made me persevere? I think it should be love and mission. Interest is the best teacher. I like gymnastics very much, and I overcame it because I liked it. The dullness of a lot of training. As long as there is progress, I feel full of accomplishment.”

The first graders this year are lucky. The eldest brothers and sisters in the sixth grade helped them straighten their clothes, turn over the collars, and flatten the clothes. At the opening ceremony that followed,Lou Yun added cinnabar to the first-year freshmen, which means opening the door to wisdom in life.Principal Shi Haihong used the word “person” to teach them that “being a person is a course that one must study in one’s life”.