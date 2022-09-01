Home Sports Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary school in Hangzhou for the children’s first lesson – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary school in Hangzhou for the children’s first lesson – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary school in Hangzhou for the children’s first lesson – Xinhua English.news.cn

Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary school in Hangzhou for the children’s first lesson

“The champion is here!” On September 1, the first day of school, the teachers and students of Hangzhou Sijiqing Primary School welcomed a heavyweight guest — Olympic champion Lou Yun, to participate in the school’s opening ceremony to help the Asian Games.

Lou Yunyuan is a Chinese gymnastics team athlete. He participated in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games in a row, and won the men’s gymnastics vault championship in the two Olympic Games. He is known as the “Vault King”. At the opening ceremony, Lou Yun told the students, “You can’t do anything halfway, persistence is victory.”

He talked about his interest in gymnastics when he watched a gymnastics competition in elementary school, so he started his gymnastics journey on the bed and bench. Although the training was very hard, he kept persevering. “What made me persevere? I think it should be love and mission. Interest is the best teacher. I like gymnastics very much, and I overcame it because I liked it. The dullness of a lot of training. As long as there is progress, I feel full of accomplishment.”

The first graders this year are lucky. The eldest brothers and sisters in the sixth grade helped them straighten their clothes, turn over the collars, and flatten the clothes. At the opening ceremony that followed,Lou Yun added cinnabar to the first-year freshmen, which means opening the door to wisdom in life.Principal Shi Haihong used the word “person” to teach them that “being a person is a course that one must study in one’s life”.

See also  Cantonese media: The image of the Chinese Super League has plummeted in Asia, and the youth army has participated in two consecutive years, causing criticism._Guangzhou Team_AFC Champions League_League

Author: Reporter Lin Haiyan Correspondent Guo Ranran Photo courtesy of the interviewed unit Editor: Chief Editor Zhang Jing

You may also like

Da Rold’s luxury friendly match: on Friday 9...

Juventus, Szczesny exams: excluding fractures and ligament injuries

East Body: Xiao Ding’s physical condition has improved...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Sottil after Udinese’s victory over Fiorentina: “The team...

The decisive battle is at the touch of...

Daniela Morozzi, social commitment comes first: “It is...

Chen Yufei advances to second round of Japan...

BYD Atto 3, the test of the electric...

Yueyang: During the opening ceremony of the Provincial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy