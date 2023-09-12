Olympic Champion Wang Shun and Chen Yufei Lead Zhejiang Athletes in 23 Major Events at Hangzhou Asian Games

Olympic champion Wang Shun and badminton champion Chen Yufei will be leading a group of 98 Zhejiang athletes to participate in 23 major events at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The Chinese sports delegation, consisting of a total of 886 athletes, was established on September 12 in Beijing, with Zhejiang contributing more than 1/10 of the entire team.

The 98 Zhejiang athletes will be competing in a wide range of events, including sailing, weightlifting, basketball, dragon boating, equestrian, volleyball, rock climbing, break dancing, kayaking, boxing, rowing, shooting, taekwondo, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, martial arts, swimming, badminton, cycling, baseball and softball, intellectual events, and roller skating. This will include 48 male athletes and 50 female athletes, with the youngest athlete being 15-year-old Zhang Xinyi in gymnastics and the oldest athlete being 60-year-old Dai Jianming in bridge, who is also the oldest athlete in the entire Chinese delegation.

The Zhejiang athletes are aiming to achieve outstanding results in their respective events. Zheng Yao, director of the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, expressed the province’s goal of creating the best results in history at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Zheng emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong political stance in sports and striving to win high-quality gold medals to contribute to the Chinese delegation’s goal of retaining the top spot in the medal list.

The Zhejiang athletes will be led by swimming Olympic champions Wang Shun and Ye Shiwen, as well as badminton Olympic champion Chen Yufei. The age structure of the team is diverse, with a mix of young and experienced athletes. Traditional strongholds such as swimming, badminton, shooting, kayaking, and rowing are expected to make a strong impact on the gold medal count. Additionally, non-Olympic sports like dragon boating, chess, and cards are also anticipated to perform well. Zhejiang will also be participating in equestrian, break dancing, jujitsu, e-sports, and other events for the first time, showcasing their growth in various sports.

During the founding meeting of the Chinese Sports Delegation, Zhejiang’s national gymnastics team coaches and gymnast Zhang Xinyi, the youngest athlete from Zhejiang, expressed their excitement and determination to perform well at home. Zhang looks forward to showcasing her training and achieving good results in the competition.

China has maintained its position at the top of the gold medal list and medal list for the past 10 Asian Games editions since 1982. Zhejiang has also demonstrated its athletic prowess, producing 105 Asian Games champions and winning 148 Asian Games gold medals since the 1978 games. In the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, Zhejiang achieved its best result in history with 26 gold medals. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, Zhejiang won 24 gold medals, the best result in overseas competitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

