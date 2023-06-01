Olympic champion Zhou Suhong, new job is clear- Yuyao News

According to the WeChat public account “Youth Zhejiang” of the Zhejiang Communist Youth League, on the afternoon of May 31, the Eighth Zhejiang Provincial Congress of the Chinese Young Pioneers opened in the Provincial Great Hall of the People. Provincial Party Secretary Yi Lianhong attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhou Suhong, Secretary of the Provincial Youth League Committee, and Mao Hongfang, Director of the Provincial Department of Education delivered speeches. This information shows that Zhou Suhong has been appointed secretary of the Zhejiang Youth League Committee.

Zhou Suhong.Source: “Zhejiang News Network” screen

Previously, Zhou Suhong served as deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League. The Organization Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee issued a pre-appointment notice for provincial cadres on May 20. Among them, Zhou Suhong intends to take up the leadership position of the main department of the provincial unit.

On August 28, 2004, the Chinese women’s volleyball team sang the national anthem at the Athens Olympic women’s volleyball award ceremony. Zhou Suhong (fifth from right).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Qi Heng

Zhou Suhong, born in April 1979, is a former member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and won the 2004 Athens Olympic champion with the Chinese women’s volleyball team.

“The spirit of the women’s volleyball team is tenacious struggle, united struggle, never admit defeat, and never give up.” In Zhou Suhong’s view, the spirit of the women’s volleyball team has inspired generations of Chinese people to forge ahead and inspired people’s yearning for a better life. As the main member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team when they won the Athens Olympics, she is the practitioner and inheritor of the spirit of the women’s volleyball team.

In March 2007, Zhou Suhong was elected as the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. “She is a veteran, very active, and very friendly!” At that time, the team’s head coach Chen Zhonghe commented on Zhou Suhong.

In the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Zhou Suhong won the bronze medal with the Chinese women’s volleyball team.

In 2013, Zhou Suhong retired. After retiring, she went to serve as the deputy director of the Fifth Department of Competitive Sports of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College.

In December 2016, Zhou Suhong, who was then the director of the Big Ball Department of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, was temporarily appointed as the deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, and later officially became the deputy secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League.

In 2016, Zhou Suhong, who had just taken office, said: “I am honored and under pressure, but I must live up to everyone’s trust.” She also said in an interview that without affecting the work of the Communist Youth League Provincial Committee, Will continue to pay attention to volleyball.

“After all, I have worked in volleyball for so many years, and I can’t let it go. I will continue to pay attention to volleyball without affecting my current job. If I am not on the scene, I will continue to pay attention to it in other ways.”