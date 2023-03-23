“It is a dilemma for us and a completely new situation. If we exclude athletes for political reasons, we face the decline of the international sports system”. Thomas Bachpresident of the International Olympic Committee (Cio), re-invited i politicians to allow one separation between sport and politics with respect to the possible return of athletes from Russia and from Belarus at Olympic Games and other international events. BachOlympic fencing champion in 1976, invited i politicians to respect the values ​​of sportspeaking at a political forum a Essen. If politicians make decisions about who can or cannot participate in sporting competitions for political reasons, then sport and athletes “become a mere tool of politics. Then it is impossible for it sport convey his common values“, he has declared.

The Russian athletes e Belarusians They were bandits from most major sporting events since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. My he Cio is now looking into the possibility of theirs return come neutralalso for the Paris Olympics of next year. If they were to compete like neutral in international sporting events, their national symbols, such as colours, flags and anthems, would remain banned. Ukraine has threatened to boycott i Paris Games ma Bach said no one should be discriminated against for their passport or country of birth because it would spell the end of the world championships and universal games, said the number one of the Cio. Instead “we will see matches organized by different political blocs which do not at all represent the unifying nature of cross-border sport,” Bach warned. “Only history will decide who contributed the most to the pace. Anyone trying to keep the lines open communication, to encourage dialogue, or those who isolate and divide”. In view of the executive meeting of the Cio next week, Bach said, “Wish us luck.”