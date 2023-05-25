Home » Olympic Games in Paris | The president of the French Olympic Committee resigns 14 months before the Paris Games
Sports

Olympic Games in Paris | The president of the French Olympic Committee resigns 14 months before the Paris Games

by admin
Olympic Games in Paris | The president of the French Olympic Committee resigns 14 months before the Paris Games

05/25/2023 at 2:08 p.m.

CEST


The resignation occurs after several months of crisis within the institution, divided into two camps between supporters of Henriques and those of his predecessor in office, Denis Masseglia

The President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriquesresigned this Thursday from his positiona few hours before a National Assembly in which it was going to submit to a motion of no confidence, which leaves the institution headless fourteen months before the Paris Games.

The resignation takes place after several months of crisis within the institutiondivided into two camps between supporters of Henriques and those of his predecessor in office, Denis Masseglia, current honorary president of the institution.

Although at first the influential Masseglia supported Henriques, following the dismissal of CEO Didier Seminettrusted man of the first, hostilities were evident.

The exchange of accusations was constant and Masseglia threatened to file a complaint against the institution’s accounts since the arrival of Henriques, who is also suspected of harassment when he was number two in the French Football Federation (FFF).

He Nervousness is evident within French Olympism just over a year before the Games and the institution is now in the hands, provisionally, of the current general secretary, Astrid Guyart, until a new election is called in a maximum of three months.

Among the names that sound to take over the position is that of the current president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), David Lappartient, who is a member of the IOC.

See also  The "15th National Games" curling event of the autonomous region ended perfectly. The players in our city won a total of 4 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily

You may also like

NFL coaching diversity program participants relish exposure to...

chessbase: Polish Super Cup Carlsen stormed into five...

Trainer cycle is shortened in the youth

Jude Bellingham doubt for Dortmund’s title game against...

Today’s recommendation: Premier League Manchester United VS Chelsea;...

Roland Garros | Russian tennis player Sizikova was...

Tottenham manager search: Are Potter, Rodgers, Enrique and...

New boom also creates discord

Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh among five players...

Ederson: Except for Haaland, everyone else was not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy