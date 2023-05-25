Olympic Games in Paris | The president of the French Olympic Committee resigns 14 months before the Paris Games

The resignation occurs after several months of crisis within the institution, divided into two camps between supporters of Henriques and those of his predecessor in office, Denis Masseglia

The President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriquesresigned this Thursday from his positiona few hours before a National Assembly in which it was going to submit to a motion of no confidence, which leaves the institution headless fourteen months before the Paris Games.

The resignation takes place after several months of crisis within the institutiondivided into two camps between supporters of Henriques and those of his predecessor in office, Denis Masseglia, current honorary president of the institution.

Although at first the influential Masseglia supported Henriques, following the dismissal of CEO Didier Seminettrusted man of the first, hostilities were evident.

The exchange of accusations was constant and Masseglia threatened to file a complaint against the institution’s accounts since the arrival of Henriques, who is also suspected of harassment when he was number two in the French Football Federation (FFF).

He Nervousness is evident within French Olympism just over a year before the Games and the institution is now in the hands, provisionally, of the current general secretary, Astrid Guyart, until a new election is called in a maximum of three months.

Among the names that sound to take over the position is that of the current president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), David Lappartient, who is a member of the IOC.