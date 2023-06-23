Olympic qualification generation method “big face change” Chinese women’s volleyball team must pay attention to the Asian Championships again-Chinanews.com

06:02, June 24, 2023 Source: Guangzhou Daily

The Chinese women’s volleyball team must pay attention to the Asian Championships again[The method of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympic volleyball event “changed face”]

Yang Min, all-media reporter of Guangzhou Daily

The International Volleyball Federation Management Committee passed the qualification method for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic volleyball event at the meeting held in Dominica on June 22. Organized competitions have become history, and the Asian Championships, which were originally reduced to “tasteless”, played an important role. The most direct way for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics is to win the championship in the 2026 Asian Championships.

The FIVB continues to reform

The FIVB continues to reform the method of obtaining qualifications for the Olympic volleyball competition. The methods of forming teams for the past few Olympic Games are not the same. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, among the 12 women’s volleyball seats, except for the host Japanese women’s volleyball team, which occupies one seat, the remaining 11 seats are selected through the world group qualifying competition and the continental qualifying competition. By the time of the 2024 Paris Olympics, of the 12 tickets for women’s volleyball competitions, 6 of them will be produced through the Olympic qualifying competition, and the remaining 5 will be awarded according to the world ranking in June next year. For the Olympic qualifying competition, there is also a big difference between the two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris. In August 2019, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Czech team, the German team and the Turkish team in the world group qualifying match held in Ningbo, and went straight to Tokyo with the first place in the group. In September this year, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will start a single round-robin competition with a total of 8 teams including Serbia and the Netherlands in Ningbo. If you advance to the top two, you can go straight to Paris.

By the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the volleyball world group qualifying competition has become history. Taking the women’s volleyball team as an example, among the 12 participating seats, the host US women’s volleyball team occupies one seat. Five of the remaining 11 tickets will be awarded to the champion team of the 2026 Five Continents Intercontinental Championship. In the 2027 Women’s Volleyball World Championships, the top three teams that have not yet obtained tickets to the Olympics will go straight to Los Angeles, and the last three seats will be awarded according to the world ranking.

The World Championships will be held every two years

The Volleyball World Championships, which were held every four years in the past, will be held every two years from 2025. This makes the World Championships, which has never participated in the Olympic qualification before, an important stop in the Olympic qualifying competition in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle. The FIVB Management Committee adopted the calendar from 2025 to 2028 at the meeting in Dominica. The men’s and women’s volleyball world championships will no longer be held in 2026 as originally scheduled, but will be held every two years starting from 2025. session. This means that in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, there will be two World Championships held, and the 2027 World Championships will also become an Olympic qualifying event.

Starting in 2025, the reformed World Championships will expand to 32 participating teams. In the group stage, 32 teams are divided into 8 groups to compete in a single cycle. The top two teams in each group qualify for the top 16, and the champions will be produced through the 1/8 finals, 1/4 finals, semi-finals and finals. From the group stage to the final, the champion team needs to participate in a total of 7 games. From an optimistic point of view, this doubles the chances of the world‘s top teams, including the Chinese women’s volleyball team, winning the World Championships, and there is no need to wait 4 years for a chance to win the championship.

If the Chinese women’s volleyball team fails to win the top two in the Olympic qualifying competition in September this year, they can only qualify for the Paris Olympics next year as the highest-ranked team in Asia by virtue of their world ranking in June next year.

Asian Championships play an important role

On the way to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Chinese women’s volleyball team no longer needs to participate in the Olympic qualifiers, but will go all out to regain the Asian Championships. As of 2019, in the 20 Asian Championships that have been held, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has won 13 championships and is the biggest winner. However, with the decoupling of the Asian Championships from the world ranking points, the gold content of this event has plummeted. The last time the Chinese women’s volleyball team won the championship was in 2015. After that, the team sent non-main lineups to participate in two consecutive years in 2017 and 2019, and won the fourth place twice. In 2021, the Chinese women’s volleyball team did not participate in the Asian Championships. In September this year, the 2023 Asian Championships will be held in Thailand. Since this event is relatively close to the two important tasks of the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament and the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will send two teams to participate, and the main lineup of the first team will go all out to qualify for the Paris Olympics and the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal.

Judging from the past record, as long as the Chinese women’s volleyball team sends a first-line main force to participate in the competition, there is still a lot of confidence in winning the Asian Championship. Therefore, when it comes to the 2026 Asian Championships, which is linked to the qualifications for the Los Angeles Olympics, the Chinese women’s volleyball team must go all out to make it to Los Angeles. If the championship fails, then the Chinese women’s volleyball team will strive to advance to the top three in the 2027 World Championships.

