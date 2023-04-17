Olympic sprinters Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs provoke each other on social media

The temperature rises between the Olympic champion and his dolphin. Fred Kerley, world champion in the 100m, and Marcell Jacobs, gold medalist in Tokyo in 2021 in the discipline, chambered on social media on Monday and seem ready to settle their differences on the track.
In response to this provocation, the Italian invoked the 2021 Games. When the two athletes faced off on the Tokyo track for the Olympic title, Jacobs walked away with the gold medal. In his Instagram story on Monday, the latter was therefore content to publish a photo of his victory. “When you want and where you want, but remember that when it mattered the most, it ended like this”he recalled.
The two sprinters are not expected to meet before the World Championships, which will be held from August 19 to 27, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. But an impatient Kerley took his opponent at face value and asked the Diamond League, on Twitter, to organize a “one against one, without anyone else” so that they can settle their accounts.
However, this could get stuck financially, as the American has no intention of racing without a big check at the end of the day.