Olympic test in Paris river Seine postponed due to water quality

Almost a year before the Olympic Games in Paris, a first test run for the planned open water swim in the Seine has been postponed. As the French swimming federation FFN announced on Friday, the water of the river remained “below acceptable standards” after a test. The ten-kilometer race originally planned for Saturday was initially scheduled for early Sunday morning.

Persistent heavy rain in Paris had raised concerns about pollution from overflowing sewage. In particular, there were warnings about potentially deadly E. coli bacteria, which can also cause serious intestinal infections. As a result, training was canceled on Friday morning. Before the competition on Sunday, the organizers announced another analysis: “The water quality will continue to be closely monitored,” wrote the FFN.

After evaluating samples in June and July, the French authorities “in principle” gave the green light for this weekend’s competition and the swim course of the triathlon (17th to 20th August). A statement from Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s office said the Paris region had “suffered its heaviest summer rainfall in 20 years”. However, the sanitary work would increasingly be completed “in order to consistently improve the water quality in the coming months”.

