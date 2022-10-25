First day in the classroom for the Meloni government and for the ministers, including Andrea Abodi (“I’m learning to move and not to make mistakes …”) who, as soon as he is appointed head of the Sport and Youth department, must immediately resolve the governance issue of the Foundation Milan-Cortina.

The note

—

in the afternoon, Abodi himself issued a note confirming the intention to appoint a new manager soon. “In relation to the appointment of the new managing director of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation, in agreement with the members of the Foundation, I believe it is appropriate to associate a shared methodology with the urgency character, which makes it possible to identify within the next week a person who, due to characteristics professional and personal, can effectively fill this demanding role. I am sure that the times will be respected, but the quality of the choice will also be guaranteed, respecting the roles among the stakeholders of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Milan-Cortina 2026 “. Diana Bianchedi, former fencer and Games project director of the 2026 Olympics, remains in pole.