Home Sports Olympics 2026, Abodi: “The CEO of the Milano-Cortina Foundation by next week”
Sports

Olympics 2026, Abodi: “The CEO of the Milano-Cortina Foundation by next week”

by admin
Olympics 2026, Abodi: “The CEO of the Milano-Cortina Foundation by next week”

The words of the new minister on the first day in the classroom: “I am sure that the times will be respected, but the quality of the choice will also be guaranteed”

First day in the classroom for the Meloni government and for the ministers, including Andrea Abodi (“I’m learning to move and not to make mistakes …”) who, as soon as he is appointed head of the Sport and Youth department, must immediately resolve the governance issue of the Foundation Milan-Cortina.

The note

in the afternoon, Abodi himself issued a note confirming the intention to appoint a new manager soon. “In relation to the appointment of the new managing director of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation, in agreement with the members of the Foundation, I believe it is appropriate to associate a shared methodology with the urgency character, which makes it possible to identify within the next week a person who, due to characteristics professional and personal, can effectively fill this demanding role. I am sure that the times will be respected, but the quality of the choice will also be guaranteed, respecting the roles among the stakeholders of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Milan-Cortina 2026 “. Diana Bianchedi, former fencer and Games project director of the 2026 Olympics, remains in pole.

October 25, 2022 (change October 25, 2022 | 20:57)

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A giants AC Milan enters Tmall overseas sports IP to accelerate the landing of Chinese e-commerce market_Fans_Inter Milan_Arsenal

You may also like

Rome-Naples, steward suspended for a selfie with Osimhen....

Campazzo’s agent:Have had in-depth talks with the Lakers/Warriors,...

Champions League, the results of the evening

Domenech and Zidane’s header: “For what I told...

Lukaku called up for the Champions League, Inter...

Rugby, Women’s World Cup: all about Giada, the...

Youth League Benfica-Juve 2-3: Montero wins in comeback

Mini Challenge 2022: the finals at Mugello

Djokovic: “Australian Open? I hope to be there,...

Hotly debated Shenhua counts a penalty: a foul...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy