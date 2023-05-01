Olympics and bobsleigh, so Italy wants to throw over 100 million. The CEO of Innsbruck: “Cortina will end up like Turin. Our track will be ready”

A 150 km fall Cortina – less than half the distance from Milano – there is a bob track ready to host the competitions of Winter Olympics 2026saving Italy at least one hundred million euros. Word of Matthias Schipflingermanaging director of theOlympia World Of Innsbruck, a facility that is already excellence in the world of bobsleigh and luge. And what after the renovations it would be pronto to best host an event such as the Winter Games of Milan-Cortina. Schipflinger has been making his mark for some time now availability, Italy shrugged: “The only contact was established at the end of March 2023 and we wrote to each other a few times”. Yet the Cortina bobsleigh track is still only on paper, moreover with a cost estimate of 85 million euros which, however, seems unrealistic to Schipflinger: “It will certainly cost 150 million euros“. The Austrian CEO speaks on the basis of his experience: the Olympia Eiskanal of Igls this season has been used by about 25 thousand athleteswith an average of 170 departures per day. It has hosted competitions world CupEuropean cup, Paralympic bobsled, as well i Italian championships and the workouts of the athletes azzurri, as well as those of the Romanian and English federations. In Italy there is no such catchment area for a bobsled track: “It wasn’t already possible a Torino after the 2006 Games,” warns Schipflinger. Despite the tight deadlines – the renovation works will be completed by autumn 2025 – he continues to reiterate how the Igls track in Innsbruck is available: when the renovation is completed it will become “one of the more modern in the world“. And for Italy, the operation would be practically free of charge: i 27 million planned for the renovation have already been allocated by the Austrian authorities. Only ancillary works for another 23 million remain to be financed. Other than the 85 – which however will become at least 100 – planned for the Cortina track.

Mr. Schipflinger, work on the Olympia Eiskanal Igls will begin in February 2024. What will the new track look like?

After the renovation, it will certainly be one of the most modern facilities in the world.

However, Italy has decided to build its own bobsleigh track in Cortina. Costs of approximately 85 million euros are foreseen. Do you think this forecast is realistic?

I think it’s not realistic, in the end the new track will surely cost 150 million euros.

Is a bobsleigh track of this type economically viable in Italy after the Olympic Games?

In the global context of bobsledding it will be very difficult to position the new track and use it accordingly. It was already not possible in Turin after the 2006 Games.

What costs would Italy have to bear if the Austrian bobsleigh track were used as the venue for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Our total budget for the project is €50 million, but currently only €27 million is available for the refurbishment works. No funding is currently envisaged for the remaining 23 million, which is used for the construction of a federal sports center, the installation of a photovoltaic system, complete coverage of the track and further renovation works. If the Olympic bobsled races are to be held in Igls, a participation in these additional costs would be desirable. Furthermore, the Italian federations would then have the possibility of using this national training center including all facilities on an equal footing with the Austrian federations and under the same conditions.

However, the Olympic track should be ready for testing by the 2024/25 winter season. Would you make it in time?

The works will be carried out in summer 2024 and summer 2025 and will be completed in autumn 2025.

So is it true that Innsbruck is not a viable hypothesis because there is no technical time for testing?

Usually a test run would have to be carried out a year in advance, but this aspect is not dealt with so strictly, these tests can also be carried out in autumn 2025. We could not have started the work earlier, as the financing negotiations lasted until autumn 2022.

How much will the planned works change the runway?

The finish line in particular will be renovated, as the current one no longer complies with the regulations. The renewal to obtain homologation starts from turn 13 and also includes a new arrival station. In addition, a new women’s start will be built after turn 2.

From 2019 onwards, has the IOC sent you requests to make the facility available for the 2026 Olympic Games or to find out the status of the restoration works?

We have not received any such request from the IOC.

Andrea Varnier, managing director of the Milano Cortina Foundation, says he wrote to her twice without replying. What’s the version of him?

Andrea Varnier claimed to have written an email in January 2023, but did not receive it. The only contact was established at the end of March 2023 and we have written to each other a few times. We have received a request from the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation regarding the status of the design, the start of the renovation and the expected completion of the works.