Olympics and bobsleigh, the cheapest hypothesis ignored for 4 years: here are the unpublished emails between Cortina and Innsbruck. Now Austria is plan B

“Caro Mister Schipflingerwe are happy to know that the bobsleigh track in Innsbruck/Igls will be renewed. In case of any difficulty in delivering the Milano Cortina 2026 Sliding Center, it would be useful for us to understand if it would be for us possible to use the Igls slope. In case the venue was used by Milan Cortina 2026we would like to know the economic conditions which would be required of our Organizing Committee”. And the March 28, 2023 when Andrea VarnishCEO of the Foundation Milan Cortina 2026writes to Matthias Schipflingeradministrator of the Innsbruck Olimpia World, the sports complex that has already hosted the Winter Olympics In the 1964 It is in the 1976in addition to the Winter Youth Olympics in 2012. It is a shock request, in view of a possible alternative compared to the new bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track of Cortinabecause it was formulated quattro and a half years later the Milan-Cortina candidacy which dates back to first october 2018almost four years after the decision took place on 24 June 2019, and it comes less than three years after the dispute of the Games. Despite, as Schipflinger himself told a ilfattoquotidiano.itchoosing Innsbruck would lead Italy to save money at least 100 million euros.

The letter (of which ilfattoquotidiano.it read, together with the Austrian answer) is a unpublished document e dramatically late. It is not yet a reverse gear, but it is evidence of a possible “Piano B”, given the controversy surrounding the Cortina project ei delays in the making. So far, in fact, only i have been opened construction sites to dismantle the old track”Eugenio Monti” which hosted the Games in 1956, while the construction of the new facility is already a race against time. Environmentalists, hitherto unheeded, have been calling for years to avoid one havoc at the foot of Tofane and save a river of money. Varnier’s letter is also the confirmation of how, up until a month ago, CONI and the organizers have not at all worry to concretely verify the availability of Innsbruck (as also requested by the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach). And to think that already last August the Austrians had publicly demonstrated the own availability to enter the Olympic match. However, the Italians had turned to trading ears, until the government commissioner at the services conference on 18 January Luigivalerio Sant’AndreaCEO of Infrastrutture Milano-Cortina 2026, had said that existing alternatives near the Italian border had been evaluated, without finding any. For this reason the Cortina project had to be confirmed.

THE FIRST REQUEST – Two days later, the 20 Januarythe German-language newspaper “Dolomites” had hosted Schipflinger’s statements that they denied in a sensational way Sant’Andrea: “Italy can use our runway and it would not cost them anything, because the financing is already secured”. The correspondence between Innsbruck and Milan is a confirmation. With an aggravating circumstance: Varnier wrote to the Austrians for the first time 27 January, explicitly citing “your statements reported in Italian newspapers”. He was referring to the interview that followed the services conference and that ilfattoquotidiano.it has spread first in Italian translation. He asked if the trail would have i requirements for Olympic competitions, if the project had one financial coverage and when would the work be finished. However, Schipflinger did not receive the letter. For two months Milan did nothing, not a phone call, not a reminder. Meanwhile, on February 17, the control roomchaired by the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi. On 16 March, the Northern League minister joined Abodi as “co-president”. Matthew Salvini. Only after that date did someone decide to move.

THE SECOND LETTER – Il March 27 Varnier writes again to Innsbruck, formalizing the request for one availability to take over from Cortina in the case the work is not ready. He is concerned about having “clarifications on the end of the works and the approval times”, he asks if it is true that “the restructuring will end in 2025 and the tests will be done in the winter season 2025-26”. Then he adds: “We would like to have confirmation of this timing and a plan some jobs with deadlines, including projects, tender phases and work plans… We ask to be regularly updated about the development of the project in the next weeks it’s us coming months”.

THE AUSTRIACS: “WE ARE AVAILABLE” – CEO Schipflinger’s response is dated March 29, 2023: “We are always ready to discuss with you the possibility of hosting the competitions of the 2026 Olympic Games in Innsbruck/Igls”. Explain that they exist due subprojects. “The first consists of the work required for the new type-approval… For this work, already in the planning stage, I’m there financial coverage of the Republic of Austria, the State of Tyrol and the City of Innsbruck”. The second sub-project, not yet funded, includes the adaptation of building to build a ‘performance center’, the coverage of the entire track, the installation of photovoltaic systems and a sector of training for the push (of bobsleigh, luge and skeleton) active all year round”. Then there is an important reference: “The characteristics of our project were presented by our project manager Michael Ausserhofer a Jacob Mazzetti ‘legacy’ manager of the Games Organizing Committee during the annual meeting of the Olympic Cities a Copenhagen e Lillehammer In the November 2021. Since then we have not been contacted by the Organizing Committee”. Then the Italians already two years ago they knew about the Austrian plans, but they have them ignored.

“TRACK READY FOR GAMES” – Schipflinger gives the timing: “During the 2023 projects will be completed and permits will be obtained. The works will be held from 5 February to 30 November 2024. The remainder of the work will be completed in 2025. The trial tests can be carried out, at the latest, by theOctober 2025. In any case, I can assure you that it will be possible to use the Igls track for the 2026 Olympic Games, also because there will be no need for a assessment Of impact environmentalsince we are only modifying the track existing”. The Austrians ask, before advancing in the operational phase, “one declaration of intent by the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games” and recall that the issue had already been extensively discussed in Innsbruck, but that “until the time of your letter, no specific requests had never been advanced: for this reason only the first part of the project was financed. A budget option for carrying out the races in Innsbruck may be one participation in costs for the second part of the project”.

MEANWHILE IN CORTINA PRIOR NOTICE OF THE TENDER – Meanwhile, the government commissioner Sant’Andrea signed a prior information notice for companies interested in realizing the Cortina track. The tender base is placed at 81.6 million euros, VAT excluded. So the cost is at least a hundred million. The duration of the contract is set at 28 months, equal to 825 natural and consecutive days. The planned publication of the tender notice is set for June 5 nextthe complete runway of refrigeration equipment will need to be ready for the November 2024 for approval purposes, the entire work by November 15, 2025. The Olympics and Paralympics will be held in February-March 2026. Any work, therefore, will not begin before next fall.