Olympics, here is the first victim of the Cortina bobsled track. Story: “I’ve Lost Everything”

Mirko Gardini it took him two and a half months to disassemble the one he had built in 19 years of life e you activity entrepreneuriala small paradise among the trees made for the joy of children and gods little boys a Snoringa fraction of Cortina d’Ampezzo at the foot of the Tofane. Go away wooden platformsthe pulleys, the ropes safety, the ladders that had made the adventure park Adrenalin Center one of the main attractions of the tourist centre. You have to build it bob track for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicsso there is no more place to park with breathtaking routes suspended in the air in an absolutely fantastic environment. “This is all that is left…”, explains Mirko, pointing to the wooden planks stacked up and ready to be taken away. The deadline that was imposed on him by the Municipality of Cortina was the June 30th and he respected the date, he put the wood back in the condition in which he had found it. They’ll think about it bulldozers they workers now to cut down treesto level the meadows, to dig the path of the new track, to transform the mountain into a construction site.

“And to think that the governor Luca Zaia he had said no one would lose a business either a job because of the Olympics. Here it is: I have lost everythingthree years after retirement, and without even a reimbursement. I’m the first, but I won’t be the last”, explains Gardini. The culling of the Adventure Park, which was the second to be built in Italy, is the effect of a very formal letter of cancellation of the lease of the area. She has arrived three and a half months ago of the renewal (15 days late with respect to the contractual terms).

“In February I had a meeting with the mayor Gianluca Lorenzothe commissioner Stefano Ghezze and the extraordinary commissioner of the government Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea. As an alternative, they offered me to move a part of the park further down, below the finish curve of the track. I explained that it wasn’t possible because I didn’t have the full view of the area required for the safety towards customers”. Besides, he had added that he would need them 30 thousand euros to upgrade the land with new platforms, to be added to the fixed costs of keeping the business closed for three years. In total, 70 thousand euros. “In 2026 I will have 65 years old and I will be close to retirement for this I had proposed to the Municipality and to Simico to bear the expenses as compensation of the forced stop of the activity or alternatively to acquire the entire structure”.

Read Also

Milan-Cortina Olympics, the bill for the bobsled track is still inflating: the cost of the entire work is 124 million euros

They had asked him to formulate a proposal for a indemnity for the transfer of the park. “I did it right away, but no I have never had an answer. I also personally solicited the mayor, I just got there letter Of non-renewal of the rental agreement. The mayor told me that he didn’t think they messed up my life… I say: they turned it upside down!”. The economic value of the park, with 140 crossing lines and reception, has been quantified by Gardini in 500mila euro. She asked for half. They won’t give it Nothing.

Meanwhile, the tender for the new runway is still a ghostafter the strip-out of the old structures of the “Eugene Monti”. Milan-Cortina infrastructure (Simian) published a notice in April, announcing the publication of the announcement by June 5th. Instead the date has passed without anything having happened and this contributes to lengthen runway construction times. Even if the call provides for only 15 days to present offers and assuming that it becomes operational by the beginning of July, it is necessary to consider the technical times for the examination of the offers and for any appeals. All of July will go away without assignment of works.

Read Also

Milan-Cortina, CEO Varnier: “The bobsleigh track costs 85 million, we’ll make it in time. Innsbruck? Asked for information, there is a plan B for everything”

Open a worksite in August in Cortina it would be a kind of sacrilege. Then we talk about it a Septemberwith the result that one of the would be gone two summers available for work. In fact, “the intermediate release of the works is envisaged, limited to the runway complete with functioning refrigeration system, for carrying out the Olympic test-event functional to the homologation of the track by the International Federations, expected by the month of November 2024”. The track serves February 2026but it must be ready over a year earlier. With the construction sites (well done) open in September, the clock will be terribly late and only one mild winter it may allow you to not interrupt your work. Everything would be concentrated in a few months of 2024, in a frantic race against time.