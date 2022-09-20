The company becomes a strategic partner for the professional services of the Olympics. Malagò on infrastructures and appointments

“The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics will be an accelerator for the whole country”. “We won the organization of the Games on June 26, 2019: in the history of Olympism, for the turning point it represents with the involvement of multiple territories, there will always be a before and after that date”. Deloitte Italia becomes a strategic partner for the professional services of the next Winter Olympics (the agreement with the Foundation, on the basis of the one that the multinational has signed with the IOC until 2032, is four years old) and the two leading men of the signatories – the CEO Fabio Pompei and president Giovanni Malagò – in the context of a press conference that, moderated by Andrea Monti at the company’s Milan office, becomes a round table, also express with the phrases cited the satisfaction of a relationship which, in the intentions, will take you far. Together with them, two of the ambassadors of the third Italian Winter Games: Deborah Compagnoni, three golds in five circles in alpine skiing, who underlines the relative possibilities of environmental and economic sustainability and Martina Caironi, two Paralympic titles, which highlights those linked to inclusiveness , not just for athletes with disabilities.

Infrastructure — For Malagò the occasion is propitious to take stock of the situation on various issues. Starting from the delays in the construction of infrastructures. “A recent report by Commissioner Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We, however, are the organizers, who has to deal with the infrastructure is the agency, which is public. We, interested and involved spectators, can only solicit interventions ”. The controversy surrounding the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton run in Cortina remain on the agenda. “The design phase is completed – says Malagò – it was an initiative of the Veneto Region regardless of the Olympics: the track has always been at the center of our dossier. The president of the IOC Thomas Bach himself, recently in Italy, was clear and exhaustive. San Siro? I do not take sides, I just say that we won by presenting the candidacy with the stadium as the scene of the inauguration ceremony. Palasharp and Palaitalia? There have been complications and appeals, but they have gone in the right direction. Even on this we cannot afford to waste more time ”. It is precisely at these hours that the ok for the construction of an enlargement of the eastern Milan ring road (towards Bologna) to four lanes towards Bologna in the section between the viale Forlanini junction and that of via Mecenate-Santa Giulia, where the Palaitalia. See also Mazzarri ready for the new challenge: "Watch out, it will be very tough against Lazio"

By name — Malagò, on the appointment of the CEO of the Foundation, which could be postponed to after that of the new government, said: “I cannot say too much, but surely there is agreement on the part of stakeholders and politics. When it will formally happen I don’t know, but we hope it will be as soon as possible for obvious reasons “. Speaking also from n. 1 of Coni, then broadened the discussion: “The hope is that there is a person, possibly with a ministry and a portfolio, who can give the answers and solutions that sport, today increasingly in the showcase and with an Olympics at the gates, requires. It will be essential an dialogue arm in arm with those who will have the burden and honor of the relative proxies. I would be amazed if there were no such complicity, it would be self-harm ”. Finally, an underlining on the political situation of the FIS and the renewal of offices, with the election scheduled for October 15: “Coni is not a judge – explained Malagò -: whoever has the competence, will have to make the necessary checks to the legitimacy of everything. There are five presidential candidates, there is a lot of competition ”.

