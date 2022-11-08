The city council approved by a large majority the work presented by the architect Zoppini: 5900 spectators, 50 million in expenditure, doubts about legacy and alternatives

Fifteen votes in favor, two abstentions and one against: this is the result of the vote with which the municipal council of Baselga di Pinè, Trentino, on Monday night approved the preliminary project for the new (covered) Oval of speed skating on the track long (400-meter track), a facility which, if the candidacy file is confirmed, will host the 14 Olympic competitions of Milan-Cortina 2026 (no other discipline, at the Winter Games, awards more medals). It was presented by the architect Alessandro Zoppini, owner of the homonymous studio in Milan, who had already signed the Oval Lingotto of Turin 2006 and the facilities for the same discipline of the 2014 Sochi Games (in addition to the building for figure skating ) and PyeongChang 2018. The new construction, which will be created in the same spaces as the current outdoor track, will occupy an area of ​​18,000 square meters and 17 meters high, with a maximum capacity of 5900 spectators on mobile stands, for a total of 50 million euros of total expenditure.

Tradition — Baselga, just over 5000 inhabitants at 1000 meters above sea level and 18 km from Trento, since 1986, the year of the inauguration of the current ring, can be considered the Italian capital of long blades, the only dedicated plant site in the country together with South Tyrolean Collalbo, on the Renon plateau. From Baselga – permanent theater of federal meetings – all the greatest tricolor interpreters have passed, from Enrico Fabris down. And in Baselga, dozens of prestigious international events have been held, including the 2001 European Championships and the 1993 and 2019 Juniors World Championships. But the ISU, the international federation, for its own reviews, leading the Olympics, now requires covered stadiums. See also Boxing, Silvia Bortot defeated by the Belgian Deriew for the super light world title

La legacy — “An important design choice – explains the architect Zoppini – was made thinking about the use of the track in the post-Olympic phase: the openings of the building have been sized and positioned in the lower part of the plant: they will allow for temperatures similar to external ones and therefore to have conditions similar to the existing uncovered system without the use of mechanical systems. Furthermore, the advantage of having a cover will prevent direct solar radiation from the track. These choices will make it possible to have a more sustainable facility and to reduce management costs to a minimum, with a versatility of use that ensures in the post-Olympic period the complete use of the structure not only for sporting activities, but also for exhibition, spectacular and social activities ” .

The alternative — Precisely the “legacy” (“the inheritance”), in the face of a considerable expense, albeit largely guaranteed by the Province, is at the center of a debate that has been dragging on for some time: many have thought of a solution that, compared to Baselga, offer greater visibility, to the benefit of a discipline that remains niche. Here then are the hypotheses of Turin, with a return to the Lingotto; of Milan, with the Arena (Il Cio in February-March 2021 underwent extensive tests on ice and said it was ready to ask for a derogation regarding the use of an outdoor facility and the city, already designated location of the figure, short track and hockey, would become home to five circles of all ice sports); or even a foreign branch. Meanwhile, Baselga has moved forward: the project is a jewel. See also Inter perfect for a time Barella-Dzeko push Inzaghi

November 8 – 5:40 pm

