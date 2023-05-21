Olympique Lyonnais offers its sixteenth title on the ground of PSG

They are used to leaving only crumbs to their opponents. This season again – the last of the emblematic president of the club Jean-Michel Aulas – the players of Olympique Lyonnais have been ruthless, offering themselves a sixteenth title of champions of France thanks to their success, Sunday, May 21, on the field of their rivals Paris Saint-Germain (1-0), during the penultimate day of division 1.

With six points behind in the standings, the Parisiennes will no longer be able to return and will end their season without a trophy, after the defeat in particular in the final of the Coupe de France against these same Lyonnaises. The latter will be able to celebrate this new coronation against Reims on Saturday May 27, at home, but they have already been able to display their happiness with the smiles of Ada Hegerberg, Selma Bacha and Wendie Renard, and the tears of joy of Kheira Hamraoui, Sakina Karchaoui and Grace Geyoro.

Like last season, it was against their main opponents that the OL players struck the fatal blow, in front of the 19,000 spectators at the Parc des Princes, on a goal from Denmark’s Signe Bruun. The former Parisian scored at the very end of the match (88e), header, on a cross from Amel Majri. Two substitutes entered the game.

This detail is not trivial, because it underlines the depth of the Rhone workforce, which contrasts with the limits of the Parisian group, undermined by the injuries of its two star attackers, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani.

One draw, one loss

The Parisiennes will therefore not have succeeded in their improbable bet: to snatch first place from their evening opponents and dream of a second national crown. A victory would indeed have allowed them to overtake Lyon on the wire, with the particular difference.

Because Paris did not lose the D1 on its direct confrontations with the Lyon rival (1-0 victory in the first leg) but on its points left en route over the course of the season, with four draws conceded. Imperial, OL had dropped only one, for no other defeat than that of the first leg.

The Parisiennes can blame themselves: on Sunday’s meeting, they could very well have won with a little more precision in front of goal. The young Korbin Albert (19) could even have been the unexpected heroine of the capital club if her overpowering strike, at the end of the game, had not passed just near the Lyon goals. But OL’s experience spoke, once again, with this trophy snatched from the rival.

This will go straight to the heart of Jean-Michel Aulas, the historic president sidelined by John Textor, the club’s new owner who replaced him with American businesswoman Michele Kang. The 74-year-old leader, the man who transformed OL into a real winning machine in women’s football during his tenure – sixteen championships, ten French Cups, eight Champions Leagues – had already received tributes from his players. after the Coupe de France victory.

“We obviously have a thought for Jean-Michel Aulas”

“We inevitably have a thought for Jean-Michel Aulas, the presidentexpressed Sunday evening, OL coach Sonia Bompastor. We had it on the phone and we are delighted that this title brings him a little more happiness. We knew we would make him happy and that was an additional motivation. »

The only downside for OL is the possibly serious injury to winger Delphine Cascarino. This indisputable holder in the France team remained on the ground for a long time, manipulated by the healers at the level of the right knee. She walked out in tears.

“She felt a little pain, she will take exams in Lyon and we will cross our fingers”explained Sonia Bompastor. “The players know that there is the World Cup, project themselves and can sometimes panic a little bit. We will wait for the exams”she added.

A package would be bad news for Hervé Renard, coach of the Bleues present at the stadium, as would the World Cup trophy, which the French women are preparing. Their rally start is scheduled for June 20, a month before the start of competition in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20).

While waiting for this major deadline, OL will have time to celebrate, and PSG to ask questions, while several players are coming to the end of their contract, such as Diani, crowned best player of the season.

