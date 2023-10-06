OM remain in the race after a draw against Brighton (2-2)

Marseille midfielder Jonathan Clauss during the OM-Brighton match, in the Europa League, at the Stade-Vélodrome, in Marseille, October 5, 2023. NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

OM failed to maintain their two-goal advantage over Brighton on Thursday, October 5, in the Europa League and ultimately took only one point (2-2) for coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first in the Stade-Vélodrome.

Marseille conceded two more goals and still did not win, thus stretching a series which has lasted for six games and the arrival of Brest at the end of August at the Vélodrome (2-0). But the Phocaeans still saved a point on Thursday and the draw (1-1) between Ajax Amsterdam and AEK Athens in the other match leaves everything open in this group B before the upcoming double confrontation against the Greeks.

For its part, Toulouse won at home against Linz (1-0), the most affordable opponent in its group. The TFC thus pockets the three points necessary to hope to extend its adventure in the Europa League. On the other hand, Rennes lost (0-1) to Villarreal, after missing a penalty and multiple clear chances.

The Marseille defense still found wanting

For his first at the Vélodrome, Gennaro Gattuso, the new OM coach, asked his players to” turn on the light “ and they often did, coming out of the corners to applause.

OM first struck at the end of a nice Correa-Clauss move well concluded by Mbemba in the center forward position (1-0, 19th). Then in the next minute and on a ball clumsily lost by English captain Dunk, Harit recovered, hit and served Veretout for a second goal (20th).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers At Olympique de Marseille, Gennaro Gattuso responsible for extinguishing the crisis

But things got tougher at the end of the first period and the Marseillais were then saved by two decisive saves from Pau Lopez on a header from Ansu Fati (42nd) then on a shot from Welbeck (45th+1).

After the break, the trend was confirmed and OM also suffered from the injury exit of Veretout and the temporary exit of Harit. Disorganized when the Moroccan returned to the field, the Marseillais found themselves overwhelmed and Gross was able to score in the middle of an overly passive defense (54th).

Then, the fight was intense and uncertain, with big opportunities for Vitinha on the Marseille side and for Mitoma on the Brighton side. But OM was more in danger than dangerous and ended up breaking. A few hours after being recalled to the France team, Clauss caused a penalty by catching Lamptey’s foot. Joao Pedro converted it (88th) and the two teams separated in a fairly fair draw.

Read also: French team: Jonathan Clauss and Ibrahima Konaté back in Didier Deschamps’ list

Toulouse still undefeated

For its part, Toulouse pleased its supporters, fourteen years after TFC’s last European match at home and a success against Partizan Belgrade (1-0). After their good inaugural draw with the Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise (1-1) and before a tempting double confrontation with Liverpool, the Toulouse are still undefeated and are currently in a qualifying position, in second place in the group E behind the English.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

Hindered by Linz’s pressing, the winners of the Coupe de France, however, have long had difficulty getting out of their camp. They still opened the scoring, thanks to Chilean full-back Gabriel Suazo, an opportunist on one of his team’s first real incursions into the opposing area (31st).

With a sold-out crowd for these European reunions, the Stadium didn’t have much else to eat offensively, apart from an uncrossed header from Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga superbly diverted onto his line by the Austrian guardian (68ᵉ).

Without the central defender Logan Costa, hero of the Cup final against Nantes (5-1), suspended, nor the Dutch midfielder on loan from Lens, Stijn Spierings, not qualified for the Europa League, the “Téfécé” mainly gritted his teeth in the second act to maintain his advantage. Striker Marin Ljubicic, alone facing the empty goal, missed the equalizer (58th) and the Bleuets goalkeeper, Guillaume Restes, remained solid.

Rennes misses a penalty

The same cannot be said of Rennes who conceded defeat (0-1) to Villarreal. The newcomers Gouiri and Kalimuendo (64th) did good for the Rouge et Noir, bringing percussion and dynamism, half an hour of play after the Norwegian Sorloth opened the score with a dry strike (36th).

The match got heated in the last twenty minutes: in the 76th minute, the Villarreal goalkeeper threw himself at Kalimuendo’s feet and the referee whistled a penalty. But, after video verification, he reversed his decision. Rebelote in the 90th, this time the penalty was validated, but it was not transformed: Terrier came up against Reina (90th + 2).

With this defeat, Rennes, who beat Maccabi Haifa (3-0) in the first match, find themselves second in group F behind the Greeks Panathinaikos.

Read also: Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League… understand the differences between the European football cups

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

