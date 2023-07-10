Home » ÖM titles for Kraus and Neumayer
ÖM titles for Kraus and Neumayer

The tennis champions in 2023 are called Sinja Kraus and, like last year, Lukas Neumayer. Kraus, who was top seeded after Julia Grabher’s cancellation, defeated Anna-Lena Ebster 6: 4 6: 2 in the final in Oberpullendorf on Sunday and won her second title after 2021.

Neumayer didn’t give surprise finalist Jakob Aichhorn, who had knocked out Filip Misolic the day before, no chance in the 6:1 6:1. After all, there was prize money of 8,000 euros for the titles, with the respective finalists getting half. Neumayer was the first player since Thomas Muster (1984/1985) to defend his title.

